The Alfa Beta 2023 awards have come to an end and here we review all the winners in each of the categories.

They have been very intense days, but The first edition of the Alfa Beta Awards comes to an end. In one of the best years for the sector of interactive entertainment, there have been very interesting games, as well as a number of products and peripherals that have impressed us with their enormous quality. Unfortunately, only one of them could win in each of the categories that are part of this event that is so special for us.

In case you missed any of the awarded that we have been announcing throughout this week, from December 11 to 14you can review all winners in each category of the Alfa Beta 2023 awards.

The best games of the year: list of winners of the Alfa Beta Awards 2023

Below we show you the list of all the winners of the 1st edition of the Alfa Beta 2023 Awards, where you can review who were the protagonists this year, in addition to the rest of the finalists who were nominated for each of the categories and who also They deserve great recognition.

best game of the year

Winner

Finalists

Alan Wake IISuper Mario Bros. WonderMarvel’s Spider-Man 2Baldur’s Gate III

Best single player game

Winner

Finalists

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomFinal Fantasy XVIAlan Wake IIMarvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best multiplayer game

Winner

Finalists

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIArmored Core VI: Fires of RubiconDead Island 2Diablo IV

Innovation to gameplay

Winner

Finalists

Alan Wake IICocoonThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomHi-Fi Rush

Best film or television adaptation

Winner

Finalists

The Last of UsCastlevania: NocturnoGran TurismoFive Nights at Freddy’s

Technical innovation award

Winner

Best Spanish game

Winner

Finalists

WorldlessAfter UsSong of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryThe Mageseeker

Best indie game

Winner

Finalists

CocoonBlasphemous IITchiaDredge

Best voice actor

Winner

Finalists

Lorenzo Baeta (Leon S. Kennedy) – Resident Evil 4 RemakeSara Heras (Saga Anderson) – Alan Wake IIVerónica Llaneza (Ashley Graham) – Resident Evil 4 RemakeJavier Lorca (Basim) – Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Best sports game

Winner

Finalists

F1 23Football Manager 2024Forza MotorsportWWE 2K23

best mobile game

Winner

Finalists

Oxenfree IIMonster Hunter NowDisney SpeedstormFinal Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Best franchise game

Winner

Finalists

Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorDisney Illusion IslandHogwarts LegacyAvatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Gaming laptop of the year

Winner

Finalists

ASUS ROG Strix G16Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8Alienware m18HP OMEN Gaming Laptop 16t

Gaming peripheral of the year

Winner

Finalists

INZONE BudsCorsair DarkstarTrust CallazSCUF Reflex

GPU of the year

Winner

Finalists

AMD RX 7600MGeforce RTX 4060A17 ProGeforce RTX 4080

Most anticipated game

Winner

Finalists

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade IIFinal Fantasy VII RebirthMarvel’s WolverineMetroid Prime 4

