The Alfa Beta 2023 awards have come to an end and here we review all the winners in each of the categories.
They have been very intense days, but The first edition of the Alfa Beta Awards comes to an end. In one of the best years for the sector of interactive entertainment, there have been very interesting games, as well as a number of products and peripherals that have impressed us with their enormous quality. Unfortunately, only one of them could win in each of the categories that are part of this event that is so special for us.
In case you missed any of the awarded that we have been announcing throughout this week, from December 11 to 14you can review all winners in each category of the Alfa Beta 2023 awards.
The best games of the year: list of winners of the Alfa Beta Awards 2023
Below we show you the list of all the winners of the 1st edition of the Alfa Beta 2023 Awards, where you can review who were the protagonists this year, in addition to the rest of the finalists who were nominated for each of the categories and who also They deserve great recognition.
best game of the year
Winner
Finalists
Alan Wake IISuper Mario Bros. WonderMarvel’s Spider-Man 2Baldur’s Gate III
Best single player game
Winner
Finalists
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomFinal Fantasy XVIAlan Wake IIMarvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best multiplayer game
Winner
Finalists
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIArmored Core VI: Fires of RubiconDead Island 2Diablo IV
Innovation to gameplay
Winner
Finalists
Alan Wake IICocoonThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomHi-Fi Rush
Best film or television adaptation
Winner
Finalists
The Last of UsCastlevania: NocturnoGran TurismoFive Nights at Freddy’s
Technical innovation award
Winner
Best Spanish game
Winner
Finalists
WorldlessAfter UsSong of Nunu: A League of Legends StoryThe Mageseeker
Best indie game
Winner
Finalists
CocoonBlasphemous IITchiaDredge
Best voice actor
Winner
Finalists
Lorenzo Baeta (Leon S. Kennedy) – Resident Evil 4 RemakeSara Heras (Saga Anderson) – Alan Wake IIVerónica Llaneza (Ashley Graham) – Resident Evil 4 RemakeJavier Lorca (Basim) – Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Best sports game
Winner
Finalists
F1 23Football Manager 2024Forza MotorsportWWE 2K23
best mobile game
Winner
Finalists
Oxenfree IIMonster Hunter NowDisney SpeedstormFinal Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Best franchise game
Winner
Finalists
Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorDisney Illusion IslandHogwarts LegacyAvatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Gaming laptop of the year
Winner
Finalists
ASUS ROG Strix G16Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8Alienware m18HP OMEN Gaming Laptop 16t
Gaming peripheral of the year
Winner
Finalists
INZONE BudsCorsair DarkstarTrust CallazSCUF Reflex
GPU of the year
Winner
Finalists
AMD RX 7600MGeforce RTX 4060A17 ProGeforce RTX 4080
Most anticipated game
Winner
Finalists
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade IIFinal Fantasy VII RebirthMarvel’s WolverineMetroid Prime 4
