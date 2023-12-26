Shiny Search Snacks in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple are one of the main tools for trainers.

One user was recently able to guess the locations of legendaries, although it's not always good to rely on luck. There are other more reliable tricks such as the infinite Master Ball or the secret scene of the DLC.

But the snacks are made specifically to help you find the Shiny variants you want so much.

All Shiny Snacks recipes in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Making Snacks to search for Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is one of the most important tricks if you are looking for these rare variants.

To do this you will need to know the right recipes, since each snack will help you with a specific type of Pokémon. For example, if you're looking for a Shiny Fire type, you'll need to make a snack with a Basil, a Sweet Hidden Spice, and a Salty Hidden Spice.

You have all the types and their respective recipes below:

Steel: Burger (1), Sweet Hidden Spice (1), and Savory Hidden Spice (1). Water: Cucumber (1) and Salty Hidden Spice (2). Bug: Cherry Tomato (1) and Salty Hidden Spice (2). Dragon: Avocado (1) and Salty Hidden Spice (2). Electric: Yellow Pepper (1), Hot Hidden Spice (1), and Salty Hidden Special (1). Ghost: Red Onion (1) and Salty Hidden Spice (2). Fire: Basil (1), Sweet Hidden Spice (1), and Savory Hidden Spice (1). Fairy: Tomato (1) and Salty Hidden Spice (2). Ice: Klawf's Surimi (1) and Salty Hidden Spice (2). Fight: Pickles (1) and Salty Hidden Spice (2). Normal: Chorizo ​​(1) and Salty Hidden Spice (2). Plant: Lettuce (1), Salty Hidden Spice (1), and Sour Hidden Spice (1). Psychic: White Onion (1) and Salty Occult Spice (2). Rock: Jalapenos (1) and Salty Hidden Spice (2). Sinister: Smoked Steak (1), Sweet Hidden Spice (1), and Savory Hidden Spice (1). Ground: Cooked Ham (1) and Salty Hidden Spice (2). Poison: Noodles (1) and Salty Hidden Spice (2). Flying: Serrano Ham (1) and Salty Hidden Spice (2).

If you can make all of the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Shiny Snacks, it won't be hard to find your favorite Pokémon and their rare variants.

Base probability of finding variants Shiny

If you're wondering how effective Shiny snacks from Pokémon Scarlet and Purpleit is best to know the base probabilities.

Throughout your adventure you will have a 1 in 4086 chance (or 0.024%) of finding the Shiny variant of a specific Pokémon. But if you're like most, you probably won't have time to search for the same Pokémon 4,086 times.

For this reason it is important to create sandwiches at the Picnic to achieve special effects. You can use the coveted spices to create snacks that increase your chances of finding variants Shiny. This is one of the main reasons to participate in the Teraraids of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

With a maximum boost of the Shiny Snacks of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, your odds will become 1 in 1024 (or what is the same, 0.097%) for a certain type of Pokémon. You can also help yourself by using the Iris Amulet and the Masuda method.