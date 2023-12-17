Here we bring you the complete list! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about Pokémon with shiny block. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

There seem to be a few Pokémon that we can't get variocolors. They are the following:

All 25 legendary Pokémon in the DLC are shiny locked, continuing the trend of not allowing these Pokémon to be available in their shiny form in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. Finding other players with legendary Pokémon in alternate colors likely means that these Pokémon were transferred from Pokémon Home, currently the only way to have these shiny Pokémon in the game. Teracrystallized Pokémon are those affected by the Teracrystallization effect, which gives Pokémon a gem-like appearance and a new temporary type. These Pokémon are also locked in their Shiny form in The Indigo Disc. Paradox Pokémon also have certain static encounters locked for their shiny form in the DLC. These include Raging Bolt (Electrofury), Iron Crown (Ferrotesta), Gouging Fire (Flamariete), and Iron Boulder (Ferromole) in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

Fuente.