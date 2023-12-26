We show you all the points of interest and secrets quickly thanks to the interactive map of GTA San Andreas.

Join the conversation

We return to streets of Los Santosbut from a few years ago, to show you here the interactive map of GTA San Andreas, one of the best-known tools for open world games in recent years. You are already playing the most current version of the Definitive Edition or the original, this guide will be very helpful to you. With the map that you are going to see you will be able find very easily collectibles, missions, secrets or weapons.

Access to the interactive map of San Andreas

We have selected the interactive map of MapGenie.io web portal, you can access it from the link and the first thing you will see will be everything San Andreas full of icons and marked points. It will be crazy, but you will soon discover how it works and how to easily navigate the city. There are also more interactive maps if you search online, but this one is quite complete.

We can use the zoom to get closer or further away in general, and on the other hand the filters. In the left column we will have several icons to display, with “Show all” you can see all, while with “Hide all” you will hide them. It is best to leave what you have come to look for marked, whether it is a collectible or a specific activity, so that the rest of the icons do not bother you.

In this case it is also possible to change the map visual formatin case you want to see it in “Atlas” mode, just as we see it in the game or minimap, or from the more realistic Satellite view.

On the other hand, If you have an account on the website you can also save your progress and mark things already collected on the interactive map, and thus keep track of what has been done in the game. With this you should advance a little faster in San Andreas and all its mapping, which is no small thing.

Join the conversation