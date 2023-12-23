Christmas has arrived in GTA Online! The city of Los Santos has been dyed white due to a heavy snowfall and players are taking the opportunity to do their thing: from organizing snowball fights to taking advantage of the new driving physics to drift with more style… if possible .

The Happy Holidays update It arrives loaded with content, even more than other years. We are going to be very busy these last days of 2023 between the new scrapping business and festive events. Below we tell you what they are and how to get all the rewards.

Happy Holidays in GTA Online

Christmas festivities are marked by publicity stunts and that is no different in GTA Online. The eCola company has a special truck that drops gifts on the fly: clothes, money, experience, ammunition, snacks… All you have to do is stay behind and avoid the impulse to attack it. According to information from Rockstar, you are most likely to see it in Legion Square.









Image of Mundo Motorsport on Twitter

But it's not all about chasing a truck. Just by logging in between December 21 and 27 we will receive the snowball launcher, the Green Festive Tree Hat, the White Festive Reindeer Hat, the Candy Cane Weapon, the Green Reindeer Beer Hat, and other Christmas aesthetic items. Between December 28 and January 3 we will also have gifts for logging in. On the other hand, clothing stores have much more clothing and accessories to purchase.

If you missed last year's festivities and/or didn't get all the rewards, you're in luck because the Snowmen, Gooch Mask, and Weazel Plaza Shootout events are back. They have no mystery: destroy snowmen hidden around the map, kill the Grinch from GTA Online called Gooch and eliminate a group of thieves in a shootout that you will find in Weazel Plaza respectively. They all have rewards.





If you fancy a good Christmas hunt, then you can look for Bigfoot and kill him to get his set of clothes. You must take the western coastal road and go north. You will receive a message more or less at the height of the Military Base and you will receive a message that will activate a search. Look at the minimap and prepare your weapons. It will only be available until January 3rd.

And how are you going to need a car to get to the monster, Rockstar Games has presented the new Bravado Doradoan all-terrain vehicle that joins the Southern San Andreas Super Autos store and is currently on display at Premium Luxury Automobiles.





Finally, the Happy Holidays event brings with it many discounts in all stores and a x2 boost in money and experience acquisition in the following activities (and x3 in themed activities): Entourage (Festive Remix), drift racing, Los Santos Car Meets and scrapping. In addition, the Luxury Autos Dealership and the GTA+ service have a new vehicle rotation, discounts and rewards. More detailed information on the official Rockstar Games blog.

As for how to get all the Christmas update content, we recommend taking a look at content creator LeaPRO125's video on YouTube. Shows how to get all the rewards: Explains how each event works, shows locations, and offers tips. Very complete!

