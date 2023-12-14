Another interesting detail! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. It's already launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it seems that we already know the complete list of new Pokémon with their stats:

Archaludon is the new evolution of Duraludon, a Steel/Dragon-type Pokémon with the possibility of having Stamina, Sturdy, or Stalwart as potential abilities. Its base stats are 90 HP, 105 Attack, 130 Defense, 125 Special Attack, 65 Special Defense, and 85 Speed. Hydrapple is the new evolution of Dipplin, a Grass/Dragon-type Pokémon that can have Supersweet Syrup, Regenerator, or Sticky Hold as abilities. It has 106 HP, 80 Attack, 110 Defense, 120 Special Attack, 80 Special Defense and 44 Speed. Gouging Fire is a Fire/Dragon-type Paradox Pokémon with the Protosynthesis ability. Its base stats are 105 HP, 115 Attack, 121 Defense, 65 Special Attack, 93 Special Defense, and 91 Speed. Raging Bolt is an Electric/Dragon-type Paradox Pokémon with the Protosynthesis ability. It has 125 HP, 73 Attack, 91 Defense, 137 Special Attack, 89 Special Defense and 75 Speed. Iron Boulder is a Rock/Psychic-type Paradox Pokémon with the Quark Drive ability. It is a fast physical attacker: 90 HP, 120 Attack, 80 Defense, 68 Special Attack, 108 Special Defense and 124 Speed. Iron Crown is a Steel/Psychic-type Paradox Pokémon with the Quark Unit ability. It is a particularly defensive attacker with decent speed: 90 HP, 72 Attack, 100 Defense, 122 Special Attack, 108 Special Defense and 98 Speed. Terapagos (Normal Form) is a Normal-type Legendary Pokémon with the new Tera Shift ability, which transforms it into its Terastal form when sent into battle. The Normal form of Terapagos cannot generally be used in battle. Its base stats are 90 HP, 65 Attack, 85 Defense, 65 Special Attack, 85 Special Defense, and 60 Speed. Terapagos (Terastal Form) is a Normal-type legendary Pokémon with the new Tera Shell ability. At full health, all incoming attacks will only deal half damage. Its stats are 95 HP, 95 Attack, 110 Defense, 105 Special Attack, 110 Special Defense and 85 Speed. Remember that Terapagos changes to the new Stellar type when it is terastalized. Terapagos (Star Form) is a Normal-type legendary Pokémon with the new ability Teraform Zero (Teraform Zero). When this ability is active, weather and terrain effects will disappear. His stats are incredible! It has 160 HP, 105 Attack, 110 Defense, 130 Special Attack, 110 Special Defense and 85 Speed. Pecharunt is a Legendary Poison/Ghost-type Pokémon with the new Poison Puppeteer ability. When Pecharunt poisons an opponent, they will also be confused. In his base stats, he has 88 in everything except Defense, which is 160, making him very defensive physically.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

