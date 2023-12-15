We show you the location of all the hidden objects in GTA Vice City and the rewards that we can obtain for them.

We are going to discover in this GTA Vice City guide where all the hidden objects are hidden, never better said, because we will not see them on the map. These are tiki figures, green and yellow found throughout the open world. These statues are supposed to keep drugs inside, but that is the excuse of the story, we will get rewards for each statuette, in addition to getting all of them.

Location of all hidden objects

There's a total of 100 hidden objects that we can find throughout Vice City. Below you have the image of the map with all the locations where you can find the ticking statues hidden You don't have to follow any order, just advance just enough in the story, which is nothing, and you will be free to get lost and collect everything you see.

We highly recommend you lean on the interactive map For this, since there are so many, it is advisable to clean in order or by areas and pay attention to the locations on the map while doing the search.

Hidden Object Rewards

For each hidden object collected we will get 100$, but by obtaining a certain amount, every ten, we will obtain a weapon or vehicle permanently in one of our safe houses or bases. Additionally, by managing to collect all the hidden objects we will obtain the achievement or trophy “City Detective”.

ObjectsRewardLocation10Bulletproof VestHotel Ocean View, Chez Tommy and Hyman Condo20ChainsawHotel Ocean View, Chez Tommy and Hyman Condo30357Hotel Ocean View, Chez Tommy and Hyman Condo40FlamethrowerHotel Ocean View, Chez Tommy and Hyman Condo50PSG-1Hotel Ocean View, Chez Tommy and Hyman Condo60MinigunHotel Ocean View, Chez Tommy and Hyman Condo70Rocket LauncherHotel Ocean View, Chez Tommy and Hyman Condo80Sea SparrowChez Tommy90RhinoFort Baxter Military Base100Hunter and $100,000Fort Baxter Military Base and in a mansion in Ocean Beach (if the mission “Keep your friends close…” has been completed)

