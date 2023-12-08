Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today at the Game Awards.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

The Rise of the Golden Idol: The sequel to the detective game “The Case of the Golden Idol” was announced, confirming its release for Switch in 2024.

Windblown: The next game from the Motion Twin studio, creator of Dead Cells. Confirmed for early access on PC in 2024, although still without confirmation for Switch.

Dave The Diver X Dredge DLC: Dave The Diver will receive fishing DLC ​​inspired by Dredge, a Lovecraftian-style fishing game. It will be released next week on Switch.

World of Goo 2: Surprisingly, the sequel to World of Goo was announced. Given the first game’s release on WiiWare, it’s possible that World of Goo 2 will come to Switch.

Big Walk: The creators of Untitled Goose Game announced their new game at The Game Awards 2023. Although no platforms were mentioned, Untitled Goose Game arrived on Switch, giving hope for its possible arrival.

LEGO Fortnite: Although it is already available worldwide, LEGO Fortnite stood out at The Game Awards 2023.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: Despite having been leaked before, it still looks spectacular. This 2D action platform game will have a free demo on January 11, 2024.

Sega – Nuevos Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Streets of Rage y Golden Axe: Sega is working on new games for several classic franchises. Although no platforms were specified, it will include titles such as Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi.

Rocket Racing: Launching today, it’s a free-to-play racing experience created by the team behind Rocket League, as part of Fortnite’s desire to “expand” to all ages.

Tales of Kenzera: EXPAND: EA Originals’ next project, a Metroidvania about overcoming pain. It will arrive on Switch on April 23, 2024.

