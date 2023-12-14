He Indigo Disc has recently come out as the final plugin by the time of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. And it is not surprising that fans have already had their eye on some very powerful and exclusive versions of different Pokémon that we can get thanks to this DLC of the game. Game Freak wanted to put a final icing on the cake of the game to crown this 2023, and to make up for some of the most negative aspects that the Turquoise Mask had.

In this short article as a guide we will review all the exclusive versions of the Indigo Disc in the universe of Pokémon. It should be noted first of all that these Pokémon will be available depending on the version of the game that we have.

Exclusive Pokémon from the new DLC in its scarlet version

Alolan Vulpix Alolan Ninetales Rampardos Carnidos Raging Bolt Gouging Fire

Exclusive Pokémon from the DLC in its purple version

Sandshrew de Alola Sandslash de Alola Bastiodon Shieldon Ferrotesta

How to get these exclusive versions

It must be clarified that to get any Pokémon in the Indigo Disc We have to be prepared and well nourished with an excellent roster of Pokémon that is very versatile for each confrontation. In fact, we can capture many of these Pokémon neither in nature nor in base raids of the game itself. The easiest way to get some of these Pokémon would be to use the exchange option between players that allows Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

We can also be lucky enough to Terraincursiones find some of these Pokémon, although at the moment they are difficult to get. We will give you more information later.