The European launcher monopoly has its days numbered and the Spanish company PLD Space wants to put the final nail in its coffin. For this, the Miura 5 will have to face its own competition.

How big is PLD Space's rocket compared to the institutional Ariane 6 and Vega C launchers? What European companies compete with the Spanish Miura 5? This great infographic resolves some doubts at a glance.

The growing European rocket family

Andrew Parsonson's European Spaceflight website maintains an up-to-date list of companies developing space rockets in Europe.

The list is headed by an infographic of the future European pitchers to scale, ordered from largest to smallest. In fact, Parsonson just released a new version which corrects the height of the Miura 5 according to the latest data published by PLD Space: 35.7 meters.

The Spanish rocket is the third tallest in the infographic, only surpassed by those of the French group ArianeGroup: the powerful Ariane 6 (which is owned by the European Space Agency and is scheduled to debut in 2024) and the Maia reusable rocket from MaiaSpace (a subsidiary company of ArianeGroup that wants to compete with SpaceX from 2026).

Many of the rockets in the infographic, including the Miura 5, were designed with some type of reusability system, but in general, they do not exist or have not flown yet. There are honorable exceptions, such as PLD Space's small Miura 1 suborbital rocket, which served as proof of concept for the Miura 5. However, only two rockets on the list are in service: Vega and Vega C.

Manufactured by the Italian Avio for the European Space Agency, the Vega will retire in 2024 (if it manages to solve a certain embarrassing problem with the tanks of its last stage) and the Vega C has been parked for a year due to a failure in its second launch ( expected to fly again in 2024).

The Miura 5 will begin production in 2024

The very poor situation of institutional launchers explains why the European Space Agency looks tenderly at the progress of PLD Space. The Spanish company has completed the design of the Miura 5 rocket and will begin manufacturing its subsystems in 2024, according to Raúl Torres has confirmed a Twitter.

PLD hopes to test TEPREL-Cvac motors of the second (optimized for the vacuum of space) before the summer of 2024. The TEPREL-C of the first stage (optimized for flight in the atmosphere) will be tested during the summer.

The Miura 5 rocket is scheduled to fly for the first time from French Guiana in 2025. Some of its most notable competitors are the German rockets RFA One from Rocket Factory Augsburg and Spectrum from Isar Aerospace. Also the Prime rocket from the British Orbex with 3D printed engines.

Imagen | Andrew Parsonson (European Spaceflight)