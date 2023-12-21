Season 3 of EA Sports FC 24 comes to Ultimate Team and with it a good amount of rewards that you can claim by playing the most popular mode of the game. This is the list with everything that can be yours:

EA Sports FC 24 season 3 of Ultimate Team premieres. Freezing comes loaded with envelopes and important elections that will guarantee you a few awards for your staff. What has EA Sports added in the season pass?

Well the truth is that you have until January 24 to claim up to 35 levels of rewards within EA Sports FC 24. Without further ado, here we leave you all the rewards that you can get in season 3 of Ultimate Team.

All the EA Sports FC 24 rewards you can get in Ultimate Team Season 3

Level 1: 1 gold players pack Level 2: 1 pack of 2 unique players of 81+ Level 3: 1 pack of 2 unique players of 82+ Level 4: 1 tifo XL Level 5: 1 pack of 3 players of 84+ Level 6: 1 Small Gold Featured Player Pack Level 7: 1 choice between 2 types Level 8: “Podolski Winter Wildcards” or 1 pack of 10 unique players of 80+ Level 9: 1 pack of 3 unique players of 83+ Level 10: “Kewell Hero” or pack of 10 unique players of 83+ Level 11: 1 tifo XL Level 12: 1 pack of 2 players of 85+ Level 13: 1 Player Pick from 3 83+ player options Level 14: selection between two types Level 15: “Koeman Centurión” or 1 pack of 20 unique players of 83+ Level 16: 1 pack of 5 unique players of 75+ Level 17: Player Pick from 4 player options of 84+ Level 18: “Wahi Winter Wild Cards” or 1 pack of 10 unique players from 83+ Level 19: 1 team shield Level 20: 1 pack of 3 players of 86+ or 1 pack of 4 players of 85+ Level 21: 1 Gold Featured Player Pack Level 22: 1 Player Pick from 3 85+ player options Level 23: 1 tifo XL Level 24: 1 pack of 2 unique players of 82+ Level 25: 1 pack of 20 unique players of 83+ or 1 pack of 3 players of 87+ Level 26: 1 team shield Level 27: 1 Player Pick from 3 85+ player options Level 28: 1 pack of 10 unique players of 84+ Level 29: 1 stadium theme, 1 card or 1 XL tifo Level 30: 1 pack of 2 players 87+ Level 31: 1 pack from 1 player 85+ Level 32: 1 pack of 5 unique players 80+ Level 33: 1 Player Pick of 4 85+ player options or 1 pack of 4 84+ players Level 34: 1 animated typho Level 35: “Smith Centurion”, 1 pack Thunderstruck Icon, 1 Centurion or a player with a base of 87+ or 1 pack of 20 players of 84+

