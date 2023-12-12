Between surprises and enigmas, the appearance of Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who and the return of old acquaintances raise crucial questions for the future of the series

The ‘Doctor Who’ universe expands with surprising twists in its 60th anniversary specials. After the shocking division of the Doctor into two entities and the intriguing appearance of Ncuti Gatwa, fans are immersed in a sea of ​​possibilities about the fate of this iconic Time Lord who has left us in his three specials with several new ideas that play a new role in the entire imagination of the character for his future with the representation of Gatwa.

The mystery of the Bi-Generation: One Doctor, two bodies

The latest feat of ‘Doctor Who’ has left fans with their mouths open: a laser regeneration that splits the Doctor in two. David Tennant, the beloved 14th Doctor, faces a new reality, sharing his existence with a newly formed version. This unprecedented surprise, known as bi-generation, is a mystery to even the most die-hard fans. What Gallifrey secrets will the next season reveal about this phenomenon?

A home for the Doctor: The noble family and the well-deserved rest

After countless adventures, the 14th Doctor finally finds respite on Earth, alongside Donna and her family. This decision, unexpected but emotional, opens the door to a new life for the Doctor. Could this mean a turn towards more Earth-centric stories, or even a potential spin-off? The Doctor’s hidden journeys with Rose Noble and Mel add more layers to this new chapter.

The return of the Master: Who will be the next enemy?

The casual mention of the Master, trapped in the Toymaker’s gold tooth, has fanned the flames of speculation. Will we see a new incarnation of this iconic villain in the Gatwa era? From Jacobi to Dhawan, the role has been a rollercoaster of reinterpretations. Who will take up the mantle this time?

Mel’s future in season 14

The unexpected reappearance of Mel Bush, a classic character, in ‘The Giggle’ has been a pleasant surprise. His integration into UNIT and his closeness to the newly regenerated Doctor raise interesting possibilities.. Will Mel be a bridge between the show’s glorious past and its promising future?

The enigma of Meep’s ‘Boss’

The Meep’s mysterious comment about “reporting to the Boss” has sparked theories and debates. Could it be another Time Lord, perhaps the Master, or someone completely new? The revelation that Meeps also have two hearts adds an intriguing dimension to this puzzle.

Will Doctors 14 and 15 reunite?

The 14th Doctor, played by David Tennant, has chosen a quiet life on Earth with Donna and her family, while the 15th Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, continues his travels through time and space. The series previews Gatwa’s premiere in the 2023 Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.” Although Tennant’s return in season 14 has not been confirmed, the possibility that both versions of the Doctor meeting again remains openthanks to the unique ability to now be able to contact each other.

The fate of UNIT: Female leadership on the front

The UNIT organisation, after a brief suspension due to Brexit, has returned stronger, led by some of the most prominent women on Earth, including Shirley Bingham, Mel Bush and Donna Noble. Martha Jones was last seen working with UNIT as well. Although it has not been confirmed, there are rumors of a possible UNIT spin-off. Given the Russell T. Davies, in his first stage as showrunner, successfully launched ‘Torchwood’ and ‘The Sarah Jane Adventures’it wouldn’t be surprising if he attempted another similar project upon his return to the series. UNIT’s future looks bright with its female-led team.