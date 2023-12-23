After a first gala of Blind Auditions, the Grand Final of The Voice: All Stars arrives. The coaches have four talents on their teams, 16 voices in total, but only one will be the best among the best.

For this, a new mechanic arrives that will give a twist to the gala. The challenges! A coach will challenge one of his colleagues to face his talents and, at the end of a night that promises to be heart-stopping, we will meet the best voice among the best voices.

“It's crazy,” says Pablo López. And boy is it going to be! Don't miss the Final of La Voz: All Stars on Friday at 10:00 p.m. on Antena 3.