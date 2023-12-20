Peppa Pig is one of the most renowned franchises in children's entertainment. Not only that, but also the popular television series for boys and girls, has also made the leap in recent years to the field of video games. At Ruetir.com we have a very varied audience and we are always looking to expand our base. If you think there are other articles that fit your style better, we invite you to review the articles and analysis section of the website. If, on the other hand, you are interested in reviewing all the Peppa Pig games and series to date, we advise you to continue reading:

All Peppa Pig games on consoles

Peppa Pig It has been a franchise that has had incredible success in the world of animation and directed for a children's audience. In recent years he has wanted to expand into the field of video games, where he has found a very special audience and a great impact, which has allowed him to release several titles, all of them reaching their maximum potential on Nintendo Switch.

In this article we will review all the peppa pig games on current consoles and web.

My Friend Peppa Pig

The Outright Games game is available on Nintendo Switch, we can create our own character and dress him and equip him with everything we want. Call Peppa's house and embark on an incredible and unique adventure. Destiny only depends on you. Help the most famous characters in the series and feel part of it. You can check it out right now on the Nintendo eShop, where it currently has a retail price of €39.99.

Peppa Pig: A world of adventures

With a price of €39.99, this latest Peppa Pig game went on sale in 2021. Transform yourself into whatever you want, whether in New York, Paris, Australia and London. A unique adventure in the Peppa Pig universe that will leave you extremely entertained while you visit different places around the world in the company of Peppa herself and other important characters from the world of Peppa Pig. There are new characters to meet, exciting quests to try, and countless accessories to dress up with! Do you want to take a look?

Peppa Pig: The Game

This was the first game in the franchise to be released to the public. It is a video game developed by Ubisoft and published by Pinnacle, Inc. Additionally Its release date was November 27, 2009. both for the console Wii as on August 17, 2009 for Nintendo DS.

Peppa Pig minigames

In our special article for the best Peppa Pig games, we have an extensive list of free games that we can try directly on the web. With a quick search on the internet we found a very curious and extensive list. These games sometimes need a review by parents, so from Ruetir.com We strongly recommend that parents review the games that your children are playing. The safety of the little ones is the most important thing.

Just like your entertainment with an interesting list:

How is the series currently (Seasons and Episodes)

The series of the most famous little pig on the internet It began broadcasting on May 31, 2004. Peppa Pig has a total of 7 seasons and 347 episodes. It also has a renewal of more than 104 chapters underway that will run until 2027. You can learn more about all the episodes of Peppa Pig through the Fandom website.

Season 1: Episode 1-52

Season 2: Episode 53-104

Season 3: Episode 105-156

Season 4: Episode 157-208

Season 5: Episode 209-261

Season 6: Episode 261-313

Season 7: Episode 314-present

All movies to date

Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots Muddy Puddles Fuss, chaos… The festival! Sun, sea and snow Peppa Pig: My Birthday Party

If you want to know more information about the origins of Peppa Pig and how we can relate it to the Nintendo universe, don't forget to follow the daily articles and news that we constantly update on the web.

All the recent news about the franchise

