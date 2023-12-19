He Indigo Disc has brought many new features to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, in fact there have been so many that it is possible that many trainers have not discovered them all. In this guide we will focus on the new skins and outfits that we can get after the arrival of the DLC. If the Indigo Disc is characterized by something, it is for having brought enough content to captivate its community after the bittersweet departure of the Turquoise Mask.

Being a game that delves deep into the personalization and immersion in the world of Pokémon, it is not surprising that Game Freak wanted to bring us new aspects with which to personalize our character. In fact, some of these outfits have become popular in a matter of days. Let's take a look at these new skins and how we could unlock them.

How to get all the Blueberry Academy skins

In fact, as soon as you start the adventure of Disco Indigo and we head to the region of Thessaly, we will enter the Blueberry Academy as an exchange student. This will allow us to wear the same uniform as other coaches who live at the Academy. Although our stay is temporary, we will keep the outfits forever.

All we have to do to unlock these new skins is enter the Blueberry Academy and we will automatically receive a special set with the following outfits:

Spring Uniform Autumn Uniform Summer Uniform Winter Uniform

All these aspects are related to the Blueberry Academy.

Special outfits

Apart from the aspects new y basic that we will receive simply by advancing in the story, in the Indigo Disc we also have other somewhat more exclusive variants that require certain guidelines to unlock them correctly.

BB Tracksuit/ Tracker League Club Uniform/ League Uniform

These uniforms can be obtained when we have settled in the Blueberry Academy. In fact, we will meet and make new friends with characters like Kieran and Drayton, among others. As we progress through the story presented to us by the Indigo Disc, they will invite us to join the League Club or the Pokémon League Club. In this room we will receive the two new outfits.

Although the aspects that we have received with this DLC They may not be as numerous as in the Turquoise Mask, without a doubt its quality and design is superior and has managed to please the majority of the community that today enjoys Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.