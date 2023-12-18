We show you all the pendants and totems that we can make in LEGO Fortnite and their useful effects.

Join the conversation

Our protection in LEGO Fortnite is as important as good weapons or tools, in our inventory we have some spaces for pendants which can be well used to gain armor, in addition to other bonuses such as resistance to different climates. On the other hand there are also totems, small gadgets that can save our lives on more than one occasion.

In this guide we teach you how to make them all and what effects they have.

All pendants or totems

From an early stage in the game we can do various types of pendantsfor which several shells will be necessary, and everything is said, you can make several of the same and equip yourself with them. With these we will gain permanent armor or shield, in addition to more maximum life.

PendantsRarityRecipeBankEffectshealth pendantCommonSilk thread x3

Bone x3

Wolf Claw x5Common Crafting Bench (Default Level)+1 Heart

+1 shieldhealth pendantUncommonSilk Thread x3

Marble x1

Shell x1Uncommon Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 2)+2 Heart

+3 shieldsSerenity PendantUncommonSilk Thread x3

Marble x1

Sand Shell x3Uncommon Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 2)+3 Heart

+5 escudo

Increases resistance to warm temperaturesgood luck pendantRareWool Thread x3

Raw amber x5

Rough Ruby x5

Raw Sapphire x5Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart

+10 escudos

Increases the chance of finding rare loot when diggingInner fire pendantRareWool Thread x3

Cut ruby ​​x5

Radiantita x8

Explosive Core x3Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart

+7 escudos

Increases resistance to cold temperaturesRegeneration PendantRareWool Thread x3

Copper ingot x5

Sand Brutosaurus Scale x3

Raw Amber x10Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart

+7 escudos

Recover long-term healthresistance pendantRareWool Thread x3

Copper ingot x5

Obsidian Slab x5

Sand Shell x10Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart

+7 escudos

Grants additional defense for a few seconds after taking damagehealth pendantRareWool Thread x3

Cut amber x3

Arena Flame x3

Flexiwood Rod x3Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+3 Heart

+5 escudoSerenity PendantRareCoarse Wool Thread x3

Ice Shell x5

Arena brutesaurian scale x1

Malachite Slab x3Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart

+10 escudos

Increases resistance to warm temperaturesInner fire pendantEpicThick Wool Thread x3

Radiantita x30

Explosive core x10

Ice Brutosaurus Scale x1Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+5 Heart

+14 escudos

Increases resistance to cold temperaturesRegeneration PendantEpicThick Wool Thread x3

Cut Sapphire x5

Cursed bone x5

Ice Brusasaurus Scale x1Epic Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 4)+5 Heart

+14 escudos

Recover long-term healthresistance pendantEpicThick Wool Thread x3

Iron ingot x5

Malachite slab x5

Cursed Bone x5Epic Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 4)+5 Heart

+14 escudos

Grants additional defense for a few seconds after taking damagehealth pendantEpicThick Wool Thread x3

Iron ingot x5

Arctic Claw x3

Sand Brusasaurus Scale x3Epic Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 4)+5 Heart

+14 escudos

We also include the totems below.

TotemRarityRecipeBankEffectsradiant totemUncommonWool Thread x3

Cut Amber x5

Sand Shell x5

Sand Claw x6Uncommon Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 2)+3 Heart

+5 escudo

You gain additional health after a few seconds when you are at full healthImmortality TotemRareWool Thread x3

Cut Amber x5

Obsidian Slab x5

Sand Brutosaurus Scale x1Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart

+7 escudos

Revive after taking lethal damage. Self-destructs when usedradiant totemRareCoarse Wool Thread x3

Arctic Claw x3

Malachite slab x5

Brusosaurus Scale x3Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart

+10 escudos

You gain additional health after a few seconds when you are at full health

Join the conversation