We show you all the pendants and totems that we can make in LEGO Fortnite and their useful effects.
Our protection in LEGO Fortnite is as important as good weapons or tools, in our inventory we have some spaces for pendants which can be well used to gain armor, in addition to other bonuses such as resistance to different climates. On the other hand there are also totems, small gadgets that can save our lives on more than one occasion.
In this guide we teach you how to make them all and what effects they have.
All pendants or totems
From an early stage in the game we can do various types of pendantsfor which several shells will be necessary, and everything is said, you can make several of the same and equip yourself with them. With these we will gain permanent armor or shield, in addition to more maximum life.
PendantsRarityRecipeBankEffectshealth pendantCommonSilk thread x3
Bone x3
Wolf Claw x5Common Crafting Bench (Default Level)+1 Heart
+1 shieldhealth pendantUncommonSilk Thread x3
Marble x1
Shell x1Uncommon Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 2)+2 Heart
+3 shieldsSerenity PendantUncommonSilk Thread x3
Marble x1
Sand Shell x3Uncommon Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 2)+3 Heart
+5 escudo
Increases resistance to warm temperaturesgood luck pendantRareWool Thread x3
Raw amber x5
Rough Ruby x5
Raw Sapphire x5Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart
+10 escudos
Increases the chance of finding rare loot when diggingInner fire pendantRareWool Thread x3
Cut ruby x5
Radiantita x8
Explosive Core x3Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart
+7 escudos
Increases resistance to cold temperaturesRegeneration PendantRareWool Thread x3
Copper ingot x5
Sand Brutosaurus Scale x3
Raw Amber x10Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart
+7 escudos
Recover long-term healthresistance pendantRareWool Thread x3
Copper ingot x5
Obsidian Slab x5
Sand Shell x10Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart
+7 escudos
Grants additional defense for a few seconds after taking damagehealth pendantRareWool Thread x3
Cut amber x3
Arena Flame x3
Flexiwood Rod x3Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+3 Heart
+5 escudoSerenity PendantRareCoarse Wool Thread x3
Ice Shell x5
Arena brutesaurian scale x1
Malachite Slab x3Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart
+10 escudos
Increases resistance to warm temperaturesInner fire pendantEpicThick Wool Thread x3
Radiantita x30
Explosive core x10
Ice Brutosaurus Scale x1Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+5 Heart
+14 escudos
Increases resistance to cold temperaturesRegeneration PendantEpicThick Wool Thread x3
Cut Sapphire x5
Cursed bone x5
Ice Brusasaurus Scale x1Epic Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 4)+5 Heart
+14 escudos
Recover long-term healthresistance pendantEpicThick Wool Thread x3
Iron ingot x5
Malachite slab x5
Cursed Bone x5Epic Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 4)+5 Heart
+14 escudos
Grants additional defense for a few seconds after taking damagehealth pendantEpicThick Wool Thread x3
Iron ingot x5
Arctic Claw x3
Sand Brusasaurus Scale x3Epic Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 4)+5 Heart
+14 escudos
We also include the totems below.
TotemRarityRecipeBankEffectsradiant totemUncommonWool Thread x3
Cut Amber x5
Sand Shell x5
Sand Claw x6Uncommon Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 2)+3 Heart
+5 escudo
You gain additional health after a few seconds when you are at full healthImmortality TotemRareWool Thread x3
Cut Amber x5
Obsidian Slab x5
Sand Brutosaurus Scale x1Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart
+7 escudos
Revive after taking lethal damage. Self-destructs when usedradiant totemRareCoarse Wool Thread x3
Arctic Claw x3
Malachite slab x5
Brusosaurus Scale x3Rare Crafting Bench (Upgrade Level 3)+4 Heart
+10 escudos
You gain additional health after a few seconds when you are at full health
