We show you the complete list with all the animals or creatures, both peaceful and hostile, in the world of LEGO Fortnite and their possible rewards.

In this LEGO Fortnite guide we are going to see all the animals, creatures or enemies that exist in all the biomes of the game. Both the docile creatures, which can provide valuable resources even without killing them, and the hostile ones, also with great rewards, but in that case more dangerous so it is advisable to be prepared with weapons and a shield.

All docile animals

There are many types of animals scattered throughout the LEGO world that are very useful for their resources. Be careful because It is not necessary to kill them to get those resourcesOn the contrary, seek to caress them to get what you need, otherwise we would get meat. Also keep the wolves away or kill them so they don't kill the sheep and other animals, it could be a problem.

AnimalLocationResourceSheepGrasslandsWoolVacaGrasslandsMilkPolloGrasslandsEggsSHEEPFrozen LandsWool or Thick Woolmountain cowFrozen LandsMilkMariposaAny BiomeLlama Loot (when following it)

All hostile creatures

We start the list of enemies with the spiders and scorpionssmall creatures, relatively easy to kill but that can be annoying, especially in caves.

CreatureLocationResourceSpiderPrairies and Caves of Silk Prairiesand spiderValle SecoSedaice spiderFrozen LandsSilkScorpionPrairies and Prairie CavesMeatarena scorpionValle SecoCarneice scorpionFrozen LandsMeat

We continue with the wolves, there are 4 variants, each one stronger and more dangerous.

LobosLocationResourcewild wolfPraderasx4 Garra Lobunasand wolfValle Secox4 Garra De ArenaIce wolfFrozen Landsx4 Arctic Clawbone wolfArctic Cavesx1 Cursed Bone

Also the list with all the types of skeletons and their possible rewards. Very common in caves or at night.

SkeletonsAttacksLocationResourcesSkeletonMelee and RangedGrasslandsBoneSkeleton with petMeleePrairie CavesBonepirate skeletonMelee and RangedDesertBone and Gunpowderknight skeletonMeleeUnknownBoneskeleton with helmetMelee and RangedVolcanic CavesBone

Finally we leave you with the 3 types of brutosaurs.

BrutosaurLocationResourceBrutosaurGrasslandsBrutosaur ScaleSand BrutosaurDry ValleySand Brutosaur ScaleIce BrutosaurFrozen LandsIce Brutosaur Scale

