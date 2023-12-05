We show you how relationships and romances work in Hades and how to get them all.

In Hades we have the option of talk to all the gods that cross our path and improve our relationship with them, almost all of them work the same, in exchange for a nectar we will obtain his memory, and as we advance in its favors and history we will improve our relationship. On the other hand, there are 3 characters that stand out from the rest, some that we can find in the abode of Hades and are suitable for romance.

These special characters are Thanatos, Megara and Dusa, for which we will have to complete certain tasks and give them an exact amount of nectar to earn their love and trust. The rest of the gods have certain rewards if we reach the end of their relationship, but not as relevant as a romance. It must also be added that We can start a relationship with several characters at the same time without negative repercussions.

We start with Dusathe talking head that we will find many times around the house, since for practical purposes it seems that we can reach a romance with her and it has a curious outcome.

Give him 6 Nectar. Memory unlocked with the first Nectar: Harpy Duster.Complete his favor (Repair and fix Hades’ abode and the cantina).Give all the ambrosia possible to Dusa (There will be 5).Accept her ambrosia back.

Thanatos

Thanatos will appear occasionally during our escape attempts to challenge us. Let’s see who kills the most enemies, once we have defeated Hades we will see him appear more around the house, in the west hallway. We can talk to him from time to time to increase our bond.

Give him 6 Nectar. Memory unlocked with the first Nectar: Pierced Butterfly.Complete Thanatos’ favor and leave the underworld at least once.Give him ambrosia repeatedly.Make the decision to accept him as a relationship or keep him as friends.

Megara

Megara is one of the three Erinyes, sister of Tisiphone and Alecto, the three bosses of the first floor of the underworld. Besides being a boss may appear in the canteen from time to time once we have defeated her for the first time.

Give him 6 Nectar. Memory unlocked with the first Nectar: Skull Tendril.Complete Megara’s favor (Defeat her sisters, the Erinyes, Tisifone and Alecto).Give her ambrosia repeatedly.Make the decision to accept her as a relationship or keep her as friends.

