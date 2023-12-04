We show you all the souvenirs and companions that we can get and use in Hades and all its functions and improvements.

In this Hades guide we are going to see what are memories and companionssome objects that we can equip and give us certain advantages throughout our escape attempt, as well as more damage for our weapons or certain types of attacks, enhanced blessings and many others of interest to make our lives in combat easier.

Below we leave you all the memories of the gamein addition to the character who gives it to us and the effects it has for each level of improvement. Remember that to improve it we will have to have it equipped with a certain number of rooms. If you want to have the miniature of the related character in the box, we will need the maximum memory and character level.

MemoryCharacterDescriptionOld Spiked NecklaceCerberusAdds +25/38/50 to your maximum health.Myrmidon’s BraceletAchillesYou take -20/25/30% front damage, but +10% from the back.Black ShawlNicteDeals 10/15/20% damage on hit to an enemy without damaging (even if you hit them from behind)Pierced ButterflyTanatosYou gain +1/1.5/2% additional damage to your attacks each time you pass a confrontation without suffering a scratch.Skull HourglassCharonThe duration of Charon’s Well items is increased by +4/6/8 engagements.

Chthonic WalletHypnosReceive +100/125/150 to spend as you wish (once per escape attempt).Skull TendrilMegeraDeal 20/30/40% damage while at 35% or less.Distant MemoryOrpheusCauses 10/20/30% damage to distant enemies (at least 500 units away).Harpy’s DusterDusseThe urns you break have a 3/5/6% chance of containing Lucky WheelBonesYou recover up to 50/75/100 automatically when you lose all your life ( once for attempted escape).Fulgurous SealZeusThe next Blessing what you find will be Zeus. There is a +10/15/20% chance of being rare or better.Sea ShellPoseidonNext Blessing what you find will be Poseidon. There is a +10/15/20% chance that it is rare or better.Owl PendantAthenaNext Blessing what you find will be Athena. There is a +10/15/20% chance that it will be rare or better.

Eternal RoseAphroditeNext Blessing what you find will be Aphrodite. There is a +10/15/20% chance that it will be rare or better.

Sanguino VialAresNext Blessing what you find will be Ares. There is a +10/15/20% chance that it will be rare or better.

Adamantine SpearheadArtemisNext Blessing what you find will be Sagebrush. There is a +10/15/20% chance of being unusual or better.Overflowing ChaliceDionysusNext Blessing what you find will be Dionysus. There is a +10/15/20% chance of being Uncommon or better.Shining FeatherHermesYou improve the chance of Dodge and the speed every time it takes you a little time to overcome a confrontation.Frozen HornDemeterNext Blessing what you find will be Demeter. There is a +10/15/20% chance of being Unusual or better.Cosmic EggChaosTraverse the gates of Chaos without losing The blessings of Chaos have a +20/30/40% chance to be Unusual or better.Broken ShackleSisyphusYour Attacks standard, especial y throwable each deal +50/75/100% damage while not enhanced by a Blessing.Perennial AcornEurydiceIn the last encounter of each region of Underworld, you receive 0 damage the first 3/4/5 times enemies hit you.Split SpearheadPatroclusAfter taking damage, you become invulnerable for 1/1.25/1.5 seconds. Recovers after 7 s.Pomegranate in BloomPersephoneAfter every 6/5/4 confrontationsyou gain +1 level of (a random Blessing levels up).Stealth of the DeadHadesYour call becomes the Favor of Hades that comes back to you Invisible for a short period of time. Also you divine bar starts at 10/20/30%.

All companions

Below we leave you all the companions, active skills that we can use a number of times throughout our escape attempt, in this case its improvement is recommended to be able to use it more times per game.

CompanionsCharactersDescriptionCompanion BattieMegaraInflicts 2500 area damage to the enemy closest to you. The damage then follows in a straight line. Mort Companion Thanatos Thanatos appears and deals 3,500 damage to an area near you. Shady Companion Sisyphus Deals 1,000 damage and drops an assortment of health, darkness, and Charon Obol items. RibBone Companion Creates a 250 decoy of life. He will attract attacks until he is defeated.Companion FidiDusaDusa will appear at your side for 30 seconds and launch projectiles that will petrify and deal 70 damage.Companion AnthosAchilles and PatroclusAchilles and Patroclus appear and deal 1500 damage to 2 enemies.

