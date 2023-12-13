We show you all the available weapons and types in the city of GTA Vice City.

Let's find out in this GTA Vice City guide all weapons of all types that are available around the city. Many affordable in stores Ammu-Nation or just loose around the map. For this reason we show you a map with all the locations of the weapons and below the complete list with all the types of weapons, which are not few.

Below we leave you with the Full map and gun locations. We encourage you to get them all and, well, eliminate your enemies to get some achievements or trophies.

Melee weapons

Below you have all the melee weapons.

Punches and kicks: The basic tool that will always allow you to defend yourself is your own body. It's not very convenient, but it's useful when you hit a thief and earn some money, or it's useful if you don't have money to buy weapons.American fist: deals more damage than fists, also useful if you don't have money for other weapons. If you want to stop using this weapon, the only way to do it is to go to the airport or golf club and go through the metal detectors.Screwdriver: It's not very useful, but if you hit someone with this, you'll do more damage than with your fist or brass knuckles.Hammer: Short weapon stronger than the screwdriver, it is useful for destroying vehicles, or killing someone without much difficulty. You receive one in the mission “Fury at the Jury.”Golf club: used by golfers to play, and by you to kill; It is good since it is longer than the hammer and screwdriver, you find it at the Golf club.Bate de Baseball: The GTA III bat returns, it is useful to destroy vehicles a little, kill a thief or someone who is walking around, it is also useful against several people. The best thing is that you hardly attract the attention of the police.It states: small and somewhat useful, despite not being the best. It is not advisable to use it against several people, especially if they have weapons. It is not common to find it. It is used to burst tires.Machete: there is one on one side of the bridge that goes from Washington Beach to Starfish Island. It is advisable; You can kill a group of people with this weapon, but it doesn't beat the Katana.Butcher knife: Nothing better to live up to Tommy Vercetti's nickname, “The Butcher of Hardwood”, than wearing one of these. It allows you to easily kill people, although it is not recommended. There's one behind the pizzeria in Vice Point.Cum/Nightstick: used by police to beat thieves. It is strong and it is easy to kill one person with this weapon, but not against many.Katana: one of the best bladed weapons in the game. You kill people quickly although not always on the first cut, it is also good for a group of people. You can also run fast while wearing it, recommended.Chainsaw: excellent weapon to destroy vehicles and kill large groups of people, leaving blood stains on the screen; You can use it while running, although it makes you go slow. The bad thing is that even if you don't kill anyone, you will easily attract the attention of the police.

Pistols

Pistol: fast and quite strong. You can shoot with it while running. Very easy to get. It carries 17 bullets in the magazine and includes 34 ammo when you pick it up at a cache.357: It is much more powerful than the pistol and allows you to kill your enemies with a single shot, however it is necessary to stop to aim. It is quite useful when you face a large group because as it is somewhat slow you can aim at another person before the gun fires, this way you can kill everyone without stopping shooting and without wasting ammunition.

submachine guns

Mac: A very portable weapon that allows you to shoot while running since it is held with only one hand, although this makes it less precise. It also has a good rate of fire.MP5: This weapon is used by FBI agents, it is not the most recommended of automatic weapons since it is necessary to stop to aim well, however it is very efficient and precise.Tech9: A weapon that appears many times during missions as it is used by members of various gangs, although outside of missions it is rare to find it. It is not recommended compared to the rest of this category.With-I: One of the best automatics, it is used by undercover agents and members of the SWAT force. Quite fast and efficient but only allows you to shoot when stopping to aim. Very easy to get. It carries 30 bullets in the magazine and includes 60 ammunition when you pick it up in one of the hideouts.

Shotguns

Shotgun: You find it in police cars with 5 ammunition, it is also easily found in various places in the city. It shoots quickly and is pretty good, although sometimes you have to shoot a couple of times to kill someone.S.P.A.S. 12: the fastest of the shotguns, it kills people very easily; It is highly recommended. You find it next to the wave sign and the man with a surfboard at the airport.Sawed-off shotgun: It is not the best of shotguns due to its slow firing and availability, but it nevertheless has great power. It is common for gang members or different characters to use it during missions.

assault rifles

Kruger: It is fast, recommended, you kill your enemies easily and quickly, only as fast as the M4. It is frequently used in missions and you can find one on the roofs of Swanko House.M4: Highly recommended rifle but with less precision than the Kruger (it moves a lot when shooting in succession). Unfortunately you don't see it in many places, there is one behind some houses near Café Robina and another between some houses next to Aunt Poulet's house.

sniper rifles

Sniper's rifle: It is very good to have fun killing people from the top of buildings, or to facilitate aiming in some missions; The bad thing is the recharge time.308 Sniper Rifle: faster than the sniper rifle. It serves to kill several people in a short time. The sight has a red dot in the center (laser), which gets larger when the target you are aiming at is close, or smaller if it is far away.

Heavy weaponry

Flamethrower: a good weapon to create massacres in the middle of the street and burn any vehicle or person, the problem is that it is not quick to use and it can be dangerous to leave flames since they can hurt you.Heavy machine gun: fast and strong. You don't run fast when carrying it. It is useful if you want to kill a lot of people and destroy all kinds of vehicles, except helicopters. The bad thing is that the ammunition is used up very quickly.Rocket launcher: It is very useful to get rid of police helicopters or an enemy in a mission, it is also useful against cars and trucks or motorcycles. It is not very fast to load. Never shoot a target near you, or it will hurt you a lot or you may even die.M60: This is a weapon, fast, strong, everything. Only that when running with it you don't go very fast, it is still an excellent option. People will die with the first shot they receive from the M60.

Explosives

Granada: It is good for destroying vehicles or killing a group of people. Just keep in mind that if you don't get far enough away or take too long, it will hurt you. When you find it in a hideout you will get 4 units.Molotov cocktail: very good weapon to carry out a massacre in the middle of the street, it kills people very easily although you have to throw them a little far or you will get burned if you still don't have fireproof power.Remote control grenade: Better than grenades, you can leave these wherever you want and walk away calmly to make them explode whenever you want. You will not be able to throw another grenade until the previous one has been detonated.Tear gas: Unfortunately it is exclusive to the PS2 platform and is not in the PS3 and PS4 adaptations, nor in the PC version. Anyone caught in the smoke from these bombs will have eye and respiratory problems.

