We show you all the main missions of GTA Vice City in order and how to complete them.

Let's discover the path of main missions that we will have to overcome to complete the story of Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City, whether you are playing the original or the remastered version of the Definitive Edition. A story full of criminal acts in a satirical recreation of Florida from a few decades ago.

To locate the missions you will have to search and go to the letters on the mapthese are from objectives or contacts that they will ask us to perform a task. Just how all GTAs work. By completing these missions we can get money or weapons, for example, very useful in any case to advance.

Main missions

We list them below all main missionsfrom the initials, moving to the contacts, in order:

At first…An old friend

Missions for Ken Rosenberg

There are 4 Ken Rosenberg missions, marked with an L on the map.

The PartyFight in the Back AlleyFury at the JuryRiots

Missions for Colonel Cortez

There are 5 Colonel Cortez missions, marked with a C on the map.

Traitor pigShooting in the mallGuardian angelsLord, yes, sir!Everyone with your hands up!

Missions for Ricardo Díaz

There are 4 Ricardo Díaz missions, marked with a D on the map.

The huntPhnom Penh '86The fastest boatSupply and demand

Missions for Kent Paul

There is 1 Kent Paul mission, marked with a K on the map.

Missions for Tommy Vercetti

There are 4 own missions, for Tommy Vercetti, marked with a V on the map.

DeleteExtortionBar fightCops' land

Final missions

The last two missions of the game, marked with a dollar symbol and the letter V on the map.

Kill the debt collectorKeep your friends close

