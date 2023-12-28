We show you where to find all the unique or stunt jumps in GTA San Andreas and how to complete them easily.

Let's find out where to find all the unique or stunt jumps from GTA San Andreas, one of the secondary activities, or most popular collectible of the GTA saga. We will find ramps throughout all areas of the mapand if we go with a fast enough vehicle we can overcome large jumps and get various rewards.

In this guide we review where to find all the jumps and how to complete them. Likewise, unlike other installments of the saga, in this case Jumps are not necessary to complete the game 100%so it is not mandatory, do it if you feel like it.

Location of all unique jumps

There are a total of 70 unique or acrobatic jumps in GTA San Andreas. They are spread throughout the cities and outskirts, everywhere, so we cannot focus our search on a specific area, we will have to search the entire map. Below we leave you the map with the exact location of each jump.

Normally in single jumps that are in closed and small areas we would have to use a very fast motorcycle like the PCJ-600, the NRG-500 or even the Sánchezto make the single jump without using so much speed (enough to do it but not kill ourselves trying).

We recommend that you accompany this guide with the interactive map, it is very useful when we have to keep track of so many icons or collectibles on the map, as in this case. In addition to being able to mark the completed ones if you have an account.

Rewards

There are different Rewards that we can get for successfully completing the unique jumps:

By Each unique jump made earns $500At the end of all the jumps we will have a total of $35,000. As an extra reward, you can earn a little more money for insane acrobatics, which varies depending on speed, movement in the air, etc.

