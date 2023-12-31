We show you all the photographs you can take in GTA San Andreas, in the San Fierro area, a unique collectible that is 100% necessary.

In this guide let's go over where to find all photos from GTA San Andreas, a unique collectible from the San Fierro area, the city to the west of the map. We will inevitably find it when we arrive at the area for the first time, they are identified by a pinkish purple icon with a white camera that can only be seen when you are looking through the camera viewfinder.

Obviously for this we will need to have a camera equipped, and in general, visit the places of interest in San Fierro (San Francisco). If when you take a photo the game does not notify you that you have done it correctly, keep trying by trying to aim better at the icon and increasing the zoom.

Location of photos

Rewards

Location of the photos

There's a total of 50 photographs in San Fierroand the majority, if they serve as a guide, are monuments or emblematic places of the city, such as the Chinatown arch, the Pier 69 sign. Below we leave you with the exact locations in the image.

We recommend that you accompany this guide with the interactive map, it is very useful to locate the icons more quickly and with greater accuracy.

Rewards

By getting this collectible we can unlock some rewards:

$100.000 upon completing the 50 photos.In the doherty's garage you can find a Sniper rifle, a Micro Uzi, a Shotgun and Grenades.

