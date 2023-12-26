We show you where to find all the Los Santos graffiti in GTA San Andreas and the rewards we will get in exchange.

In this GTA San Andreas guide we are going to discover where to find all the graffiti in Los Santosa collectible exclusive to that area of ​​the map, but very large and with various related rewards. We show you the exact location of everyone and what to do with them to clear the map and earn respect on Grove Street.

Location of all graffiti in Los Santos

There's a total of 100 graffiti of the bands painted on different walls in the city of Los Santos, which have different shapes and colors according to each of the same bands. To paint over graffiti we will need the spray paint. Below we leave you with the map that shows you the location of each of the graffiti.

We recommend that you use the interactive map for this guide, it is a tool that can be very useful, especially since there are 100 icons on the map. From there we can click on each icon and also see images of each one, to make our work easier.

Rewards

You'll get respect and weapons in CJ's house as a reward. The weapons will be after getting certain numbers of graffiti painted. The first 6 are done in the Tagging Up Turf mission Sean “Sweet” Johnsonso you won't have any difficulty finding them.

