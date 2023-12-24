We review all the collectibles that we have to discover in GTA San Andreas to find them all and get the desired 100%.

Join the conversation

Let's find out all collectibles that there is in GTA San Andreas and its large open world. Hundreds of hidden secondary objects or activities that can give us money or certain extras such as weapons, attributes or general progress in the game. Many of these are also related to in-game achievements or trophies, so in a way, they are necessary.

GTA San Andreas full mapAll collectibles

Complete map of GTA San Andreas

The San Andreas map is divided into three main cities: Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas, corresponding to fictional versions of American cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas, respectively. They are separated by countryside, desert, rivers and many roads, which we can cross at practically any time.

It is an open and free world, full of secondary activities and collectibles, separated from the main story, but ultimately necessary for 100%.

All collectibles

We show you below the list with all the collectibles available on the San Andreas mapBe careful because not everyone has an icon in the open world, most are hidden.

Interactive mapAll graffiti: About 100 graffiti that, depending on what we find, we will unlock weapons for CJ and the gang.Photos: about 50 photos in total distributed in the San Fierro area.Horseshoes: about 50 horseshoes in total distributed throughout the Las Venturas area.Oysters: There are a total of 50 oysters spread across the map, mostly near bodies of water. These will give us money and charisma (sex appeal) to have dates at the highest level with CJ.Acrobatic jumps: There are 70 acrobatic jumps in total in this San Andreas, a classic of the GTA saga.

Join the conversation