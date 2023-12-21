We show you the location of all the GDR facilities in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, contaminated areas full of enemies that we can free to earn some rewards.

We have hundreds of activities in the open world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and that includes the enemy installations of the GDR that contaminate the areas of Pandora and prevent us from collecting resources around them, as dangerous as they are useful. We will find dozens of them on the map, brown areas on the map, usually with large machinery in the center.

They may be pneumatic towers, gas collectors, vaporization stations, processors, drilling machines and other types. Luckily our objective is always the same, destroy the generator and destroy the enemies in the area. That way we will liberate these enemy posts.

Location of all GDR facilities on Pandora

Location of all GDR facilities on Pandora

There's a total of 57 GDR facilities spread across the map, a couple mandatory for the main story or some secondary ones, but mostly they are secondary activities. Below we leave you with a complete map, with all the icons marked for the exact locations of the GDR facilities.

We recommend that you use the interactive map for this guide, it is a very useful tool that can accompany you in an open world like this.

General Tips and Rewards

To free these positions it will be necessary to kill several enemies Possibly the best thing for this is go into stealth, mark all the enemies we find with our instincts and have located the generator and the relevant points of the base. With this done, try to kill as many as you can without attracting too much attention (if they can't call reinforcements). The rest is literally destroy the generator or use the SID to do solittle more.

Wiping out 10 GDR facilities gives us the achievement or trophy “Little by little.” The rest of the rewards is itself the liberated zone of the GDR, Now we can collect nearby materials such as plants or fruitsin addition to the resource boxes or ammunition in the areathere are usually several.

