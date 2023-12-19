As is usually the case when around these types of dates, such as Christmas, Amazon has once again put its entire Fire TV Stick catalog on sale, even with the new models, with prices very close to historical minimums in the case of the oldest models and historical minimums in the case of the most recent ones. If you have been waiting for the price to drop again, let's see what discounts we can find in the store.

Fire TV Stick Lite





The most basic model in its catalog, the Fire TV Stick Lite, remains very close to the lowest price to date. Normally we can find it for its official price of 34.99 euros, but if we take advantage of the offer and its discount of 12 euros (34%) Finally we have it for 22.99 euros.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is characterized by being Amazon's simplest dongle, but it also has very good features and specifications for many users. It is capable of playing streaming content with a 1,080p resolution at 60 fps, making it a recommended model for Full HD televisions. It is compatible with HDR formats such as HDR, HDR10+ and HLG.

Your remote control, in addition to allowing access to Alexa Already the shortcut buttons of some streaming platforms allow you to use the device, but not the television.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Fire TV Stick





One step above we have the Fire TV Stick (2021), which also returns to one of its best prices to date. On this occasion, we can find it on Amazon with a discount of 17 euros (38%)so it has gone from its official price of 44.99 euros to the current 27.99 euros.

The Fire TV Stick (2021) is a compact dongle that is capable of playing content with a resolution 1,080p, so it is also suitable for Full HD televisions. It is also compatible with the HDR formats of the Lite model, integrates the Alexa voice assistant and its remote control, in addition to having direct access buttons to some streaming platforms, allows you to control the televisionboth its on and off and the volume.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023)





The new generation of Amazon dongles have also dropped in price. He Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) It has interesting new features compared to the previous model and now we can find it on Amazon with a discount of 30 euros (43%)thus going from its official price of 69.99 euros to the current, and historical minimum, of 39.99 euros.

The Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) is capable of streaming content with a 4K resolution, so it is designed for 4K televisions, although it also works with Full HD models. It integrates a 1.7 GHz Quad-Core processor, which makes it a 30% faster than its previous generation.

It is also compatible with the previous HDR formats and with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Among its additions, we have compatibility with WiFi 6; added that, until the moment of its launch, we only found it in the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Furthermore, in this case, your remote allows you to use Alexa, the direct access buttons to streaming platforms and also the TV (on, off and volume) and other external devices such as compatible sound bars or receivers.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023)





As can be expected, the recent Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) It has also dropped in price. The official price of this model starts at 79.99 euros, but with the current Amazon offer and the discount of 30 euros (38%) Finally, it remains at its current price, and historical minimum, of 49.99 euros.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) also allows you to play streaming content with a 4K resolution. It integrates a 2 GHz Quad-Core processor, making it the most powerful HDMI dongle to date. It has the double internal storage (16 GB) than the previous generation, it is compatible with the HDR formats mentioned above and with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also includes so-called “environmental backgrounds” and is compatible with WiFi 6E.

Regarding its controller, in addition to allowing you to use everything we find in the Fire TV Stick 4K, it has an interesting novelty: Alexa Enhanced Edition; a novelty with which, using a button, you can quickly and comfortably access, and with a single touch, the application or channel that you last visited.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Fire TV Cube





The most expensive Fire TV model has also dropped in price. The official price of Fire TV Cube is 159.99 euros, but taking advantage of the store's offer and its discount of 40 euros (25%) Finally we have it on sale for 119.99 euros.

The Fire TV Cube is a model designed for those looking for the functions of the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot. Allows you to play content with a 4K resolution and it is compatible with the formats of the most expensive Amazon dongle models. The remote control, on this occasion, is similar to that of the Fire TV Stick 4K, it is also compatible with WiFi 6E and stands out for its design, which goes from the stick shape to a cubic shape.

The most interesting addition is that integrates a 1.6-inch speaker with which we can play music, content from external devices – of course, also from the television – and we can communicate with Alexa without having the television on. In addition, the use of Alexa is not limited to the remote control, but is also activated with voice commands.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | amazon

In Xataka Selection | Betting on white means winning in savings: the device that every streamer wants as a Christmas gift is back on sale

In Xataka | Best Amazon Fire TV: which one to buy and recommended models to turn your TV into a smart TV depending on use