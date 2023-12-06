By all F1 teams we really mean all F1 teams, one by one.

Susie Wolff is not having the birthday she imagined today. She and her other half are the center of attention and not for the right reasons. The FIA ​​has launched an investigation into possible conflicts of interest. Toto and Susie are said to have whispered confidential information to each other.

The potential conflict of interest lies in the fact that not only Toto but also Susie has a position within Formula 1. She is the manager of F1 Academy, the entry-level class for women. In that capacity she works for the FOM and would have access to confidential information.

This issue is now receiving a lot of attention. If you follow all F1 teams on social media, you will be inundated with statements. All teams will individually release a statement on this issue.

The meaning of all statements is the same: ‘it wasn’t us’. The teams all explicitly report that they have not filed a complaint with the FIA. The question is which team has not released a statement, but we checked: all teams have sent a message to the world.

Because Susie Wolff had pulled the discrimination card (apparently accusing women of something is sexist), all teams probably want to clean up their act. All statements also state that the team in question proudly supports the F1 Academy and its manager.

It must be heartwarming for Susie Wolff to receive so much support on her birthday. It is a bit premature, because the investigation has yet to begin. At the same time, it appears that there is indeed a conflict of interest. Or is it sexist to say that?

