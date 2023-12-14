Do you want to get the Hell Solstice rewards from Diablo 4? In this guide we tell you what they are and how many Solstice Proofs you need to claim them safely.

The Solstice of Hell is now available on Diablo 4 as your new Christmas event. Although it is not a new season, the event adds a good amount of content and new incentives to continue playing.

These incentives are succulent rewards in the form of unique cosmetic items. Which are? Well here we answer the question for any Diablo 4 player. You are going to have to get enough Solstice Test if you want to take the entire stash.

All Diablo 4 Hell's Solstice rewards: how to get all the event prizes

To get the new Diablo 4 trait you will have to get the event currency: Solstice Test. This new currency must be given to Guileon in Kyovashad in exchange for delivering Solstice Fragment, Lost family heirloom y Red Hood Trophy.

These three special materials are obtained by recovering them from Solstice demon corpses, from frozen remains, or by killing the new Red Hood Terror boss. Depending on the amount you deliver you will get Proof of the Solstice.

300 Solstice Fragment for 1 Solstice Trial 30 Lost Family Heirloom for 1 Solstice Trial 1 Red Hood Trophy for 1 Solstice Trial

Apart from this, there is also a leveling system in the event that allows you to get 10,000 gold, greater winter loot cache, 25,000 gold, greater winter loot cache and 50,000 gold with a full loot cache. major winter. We leave you all the rewards:

List of additional rewards

Long Night Moon Phylactery – 50 Proof of the Solstice Zemi of the Long Night Moon – 50 Proof of the Solstice Veil of the Long Night Moon – 50 Proof of the Solstice Mask of the Long Night Moon – 50 Proof of the Solstice Long Night Moon Mask – 50 Trial of the Solstice Hell's Solstice Mount Trophy – 30 Trial of the Solstice Solstice Tomahawk – 20 Trial of the Solstice Dirk of the Solstice – 20 Trial of the Solstice Caprarian Fetish – 20 Trial of the Solstice Solstice Beacon – 20 Solstice Trial Thorri's Aegis – 20 Solstice Talwar Solstice Talwar – 20 Solstice Catapult – 20 Solstice Trial Solstice Staff – 20 Solstice Trial Dawn Shard Trait – 10 Solstice Trial Solstice Loot – 8 Solstice Trial Gileon's Brew – 1 Solstice Trial Solstice Pouch – 1 Solstice Trial

