We've compiled all the Call of Duty Mobile codes that are still available in the game as of December 2023. These are all the ones that offer rewards and how you can claim them.

Call of Duty Mobile is free and offers an immense amount of free rewards that you can claim using temporary codes. In case you have been somewhat disconnected, here we leave you with those that are still active.

Do not hesitate to enter these codes Call of Duty Mobile to access exclusive in-game prizes. We update the list with the new ones and we tell you how to get all the rewards easily.

All Call of Duty Mobile codes that still work in December 2023

New Call of Duty Mobile codes

CLTDZBZXGA CKKLZBZGCF CJLLZBZ6QC

Known Available Call of Duty Mobile Codes

CDNKZBZJBC CIVQZBZMD8 CIVOZBZX96 CIVPZBZHBV CIRCZBZQ68 CINUZBZNE6 CIVRZBZKD7 CJQTZBZRW3 ARPM3LUJ0JF97 170TSIINDQ9UZ FFPLOJEUFHSI CIDHZBZAUE CIDGZBZWHP CHUIZBZGR6 CHUHZBZUWR CIDFZBZHMB CIDEZBZP7R CIDJZBZ39X CIDIZBZ6VS CHUBZBZA6N CICPZBZT47 CHUFZBZW5J CHUJZBZPG5 CHUGZBZDEG CHUEZBZKHR CJRDZBZXMC CJRBZBZWTG CJLKZBZ6UF CJHFZBZFF7 CGFJZBZ3QT CGFKZBZ5GK CGFLZBZDG7 CGCDZBZCDM CGPGZBZJAC CJQRZBZMH9 CJRCZBZV8G CIKQZBZJJV CIKPZBZ3VG CIQUZBZQJH CIDEZBZP7R CIDFZBZHMB CIDDZBZA9A CHUDZBZ6UF CHUCZBZATR CHNDZBZDG8 CHNBZBZSS5 CHNGZBZNNV CHV0ZBZ86T CDNIZBZXSD CHVMZBZHQB CHNEZBZFTR CHVNZBZHCT CHNCZBZHUS

How to claim codes in Call of Duty Mobile

Log in to Call of Duty: Mobile and go to your profile in the top left corner. Copy the user ID from your profile. Open your web browser and go to the Call of Duty Redemption Center. Enter your UID and any code from the list. Verify said operation Select the “Send” option to claim the reward.

