We show you where to find all the resistance campaign laboratories in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and how to restore them to get resources.

The world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is full of secondary activities and collectibles, it turns out that they all have their value and reward, as in this case, we recommend you stop if you see a resistance campaign laboratory. They are abandoned posts where we will have to restore power to make it work and thus complete it to mark it on the map and collect a couple of rewards.

They're not a big deal, but we'll take something away, and the minigame is very simple. When we come across one go in and get the SID (L1/LB + Triangle/Y) to scan for the highlighted lab cablesthey will take you to a terminal with which we will have to interact and so on until the complete wiring is green.

Location of all campaign labsRewards

There's a total of 54 field laboratories Spread across the world of Pandora and the Western Frontier, they don't take long to complete, so you can always stop for a moment. The vast majority are secondaryif not all except the first, part of the story, therefore, you will encounter them along the way although they are not mandatory at all.

We recommend that you use the interactive map for this guide, it is a very useful tool that can accompany you in an open world like this.

Rewards

When we successfully restore a laboratory we will find a place to rest equipped with all the necessary luxuries. A workshop, some stoves to cook and a fast travel point will be unlocked in that same area, so we can move faster around the world. We must not forget the boxes of ammunition, spare parts and even recordings and notes if we are lucky.

