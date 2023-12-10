We show you all the abilities available in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and how to unlock them.

During our progress in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora we will rely on both passive and active skills as we earn skill points and we will improve the capabilities of our na’vi. We will have a skill tree that we will end up unlocking when we advance a little in the main story, it is a matter of the first hours.

To earn AP (skill points) we will have to complete missions or find tarsyu saplings. Here the level is determined by our team, so we will not earn points for it.

Survival

Pandora is a beautiful moon full of great dangers, so mastering survival skills is essential for the Na’vi. These Sarentu souvenirs will help you conserve energy, carry more useful items, and increase your chances of survival against plants, outcasts, and other dangerous animals.

Vitality I (1PH): Your base health increases by 30.Prudent steps (1PH): Damage dealt by plants is reduced by 50%.Vitality IV (4HP): Your base health increases by 120.Elemental resistance (2PH): Resistance to fire, poison, and electricity is increased by 30%.Vitality II (2PH): Your base health increases by 60.Elemental Wisdom (2HP): Deal 25% more damage to enemies with an active status effect.Vitality III (3PH): Your base health increases by 90.Large Healing Bag II (3PH): The capacity of the health bag increases by 1.Large Healing Bag I (2PH): The capacity of the health bag increases by 1.Push II (3PH): You gain 50% more base energy.Push I (1PH): You gain 50% more base energy.Raw food diet (2PH): Eating raw ingredients restores twice as much energy.Top memory: Renewed Strength (requires learning all of the above): When you suffer a defeat, you can choose the option to get back up immediately. When activating this ability, the damage received is reduced by 100%. This protection level decreases by 10% per second for the next 10 seconds. This action consumes 50% of your maximum energy, so it cannot be activated if you have less than half of your energy remaining

Lucha

In times of need, some Na’vi hunters had to become warriors to protect their clan. These Sarentu memories will guide you as you follow the path of these warriors, teaching you combat techniques long forgotten.

Strength I (1PH): Your base damage increases by 5%.Tactical Vision (2PH): Deal 15% more damage to marked enemies.Strength IV (4PH): Your base damage increases by 10%.Longbow Specialist (4PH): Each hit with the longbow fully drawn increases the damage of the next shot by 25%. It stacks up to 3 times. The bonus is reset when changing weapons, missing a shot, not hitting any enemies for 15 seconds, or not shooting with the bow at full tension.Lance Drive Specialist (4PH): Deals 25% more damage with the spear thruster against enemies within 15 meters.Short bow specialist (4PH): You deal 25% more damage with the short bow moving.Heavy Bow Specialist (4PH): Deal 25% more damage with the Heavy Bow against enemies farther than 50 meters away.Extra Ammo I (2PH): Now, you can carry twice as many normal arrows, spears, and bullets.Grenade Specialist (2PH): You can carry 2 additional grenades and a total of 5.Extra Ammo II (2PH): Now, you can carry twice as many arrows, spears, and special bullets.Strength II (2PH): Your base damage increases by 5%.There are no two without three (2PH): Unlock a third slot on the weapon wheel to assign a new weapon.Strength III (3PH): Your base damage increases by 10%.Top memory: Power Shots (requires learning all of the above): You have a chance to momentarily disorient a target by hitting them with a bow or spear thruster.

Hunt

Hunters see the world and deal with the problems they face in a different way. These Sarentu souvenirs will help you hunt and manage ammunition.

Shadow Hunt (1PH): When you crouch, it is more difficult to detect you and your speed increases.Agile Hunting I (1PH): You don’t make a sound when you bend down.Honda Powerful I (3PH): The effect duration and range of the Siren Pod are increased.Honda Powerful II (3PH): The duration of the effect and the range of the Siren Pod are increased.Agile Hunt II (2PH): You don’t make noise when you move or run.Hunting Specialist (4PH): Deal 25% more weak point damage to an unsuspecting target.Fruitful Hunting (2HP): Doubles the amount of cooking ingredients obtained from hunting.Eye for quality (2PH): Na’vi senses are more relevant to veteran and adult animals.Damage Bonus: Animals (2HP): You deal 25% more damage to animals when wielding bows or the spear thruster.Lethal Harassment (3PH): Deal 25% more damage to the next item for 10 seconds after killing an unsuspecting target.Silent destruction: Allows you to stealth kill enemies with weak spots in their armor.Damage Bonus: weak points: Deal 25% more damage to weak points.Top memory: In harmony with Pandora (requires learning all of the above): If you carry your weapon holstered, you will not represent a danger to wildlife and non-predatory animals will not react to your presence. Any action that causes an effect, such as drawing a weapon, will immediately remove the effect.

Manufacturing

All Na’vi clans have fabulous craftsmen. The Sarentu who traveled from clan to clan learned that knowledge and shared it wherever they went. These Sarentu souvenirs will help you craft the most amazing items in Pandora.

Specialist I (1PH): Food upgrade duration increased by 25%.Collection Specialist I (1PH): You can carry 5 cooking ingredients and additional crafting materials.Gathering Skill (2HP): Doubles the amount of cooking ingredients collected.Predator Specialist (3PH): When looting some AMP, you sometimes find spare parts.Durable Arrows (2PH): Hunting arrows no longer break on impact and can be recovered.Ammunition Manufacturing Specialist (2PH): You can craft twice as much base ammo at once.Collection Specialist II (3PH): You can carry 10 additional cooking ingredients and crafting materials.Steady Hands (2PH): Harvesting is easier and is likely to be carried out in perfect conditions.Famous manufacturer (3PH): All na’vi manufacturing specialists want to share their best materials with you in recognition of your manufacturing skills.Specialist II (2PH): Increases the effect of combat upgrades from cooked food.Specialist III (2PH): Food upgrade duration increased by another 25%.Kitchen utilization (3PH): When cooking one dish, there is some chance of producing a second dish for free.Top memory: Craft Mastery (requires learning all of the above): The equipment and weapons you craft are more powerful. New weapons you craft will deal increased damage, and crafted equipment will provide more health.

