The Government maintains anti-crisis aid in 2024. At least, in those that have to do with the energy crisis and those related to transport, since, as my colleague Enrique Pérez has explained, the VAT on electricity and gas will rise again ( although it remains at 10%), among other changes.

In terms of transportation, changes do not exist but it is not bad news because all aid is maintained. Firstly, public transport subsidies are extended to reduce this to at least 50%. In addition, the State will provide discounts for all groups on Renfe Media Distancia and Cercanías subscriptions and on state-owned bus lines.

In short, this is what we will find in 2024.

Transport aid in 2024

Among the first anti-crisis measures due to the War in Ukraine, the Government of Pedro Sánchez focused on alleviating the rise in gasoline prices with an aid of 20 cents/liter that applied to all drivers. As of April 1, 2022, the State began to compensate part of the cost of fuel and the measure was extended until December of that year.

In 2023, however, the Government changed course and the aid focused on public transport and Renfe Media Distancia and Cercanías train passes. Now, we know that all this aid is maintained.

Aid for public transport in 2024

Although it was already expected, the Government has confirmed that aid for public transport will continue in 2024. With this aid, Pedro Sánchez's Executive passed the hot potato, in part, to the Autonomous Communities and City Councils

The State seeks a reduction of at least 50% in multi-trip tickets for public transport. Of this 50%, the Government provides 30% but only if the local entity agrees to provide the remaining 20% ​​from its own pocket. This aid may be higher if the regional government approves it, but it will never be less than 20%.

The discount, again, applies to multi-trip tickets. Now we have to wait and see which Autonomous Communities or City Councils accept the Government's proposal, although, as we say, the conditions are the same as until now.

Renfe Media Distancia and Cercanías, free again

Unlike in the previous case, the Government's first intention was to limit free services in Multi-trip tickets for Medium Distance and Cercanías. In recent months, the possibility of limiting these benefits to minors, the unemployed and young people has been rumored.

In the latter case, it was not clear what the age limit was but the PSOE's electoral program did state the intention of maintaining free Renfe Media Distancia and Cercanías transportation for this part of the population.

However, it has finally been decided that all groups can once again enjoy free travel on Renfe Media Distancia and Cercanías trains with multi-trip tickets, as well as on the Avant Madrid-Salamanca, A Coruña-Ourense services. and Murcia-Alicante, and in the last two cases in all their intermediate origins/destinations.

The way to use these fertilizers and acquire them It will be the same as until now. In this article you have all the details to access them but, in general terms, you must be registered on the Renfe website with your DNI and release a deposit of 10 euros for Cercanías and Rodalies multi-trip tickets and 20 euros for the Middle Distance. The money is returned if at least 16 trips are made.

Buses are also still free

As has happened with Media Distancia trains, buses also maintain their subsidy.

In this case we are talking about buses with state ownership lines. The procedure is very similar. It is necessary to register on the portal of the service concessionaire company to receive an individual code and it is also required to make at least 16 trips in each quarter.

In this article you have all the details with the requirements and the subsidized lines that, again, will be free for all groups.

