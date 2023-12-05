Suara.com – Gus Dur’s daughter Alissa Wahid does not question Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s mistake in calling folic acid sulfuric acid. According to Alissa, Gibran’s slip of the tongue was nothing to worry about. But however netizens have other opinions.

“Isn’t that wrong, bro @gibran_tweet? It’s not a fatal mistake, we don’t need to make a fuss about it. We often slip up,” said Alissa, quoted from X, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

According to Gus Dur’s daughter, this mistake was not a crime.

“We all need to learn to differentiate between what is a mistake, what is a fatal mistake, what is malicious intent, what is an evil act,” he added.

Even though many people still question Gibran’s statement, which has now been corrected.

According to the public, Gibran, who is a vice presidential candidate and has a higher education, should not have misstated his basic knowledge.

“Ms. Lissa, do we have to accept the visible depravity for the sake of the visible depravity and just accept it? If ordinary people like me slip up when they say it, it’s no problem. Well, prospective leaders talk like that, what does the world say? Inayah Wahid’s words are true: it’s nice to find work, sir, quipped a netizen.

That’s not enough, it turns out that Gibran has twice incorrectly called folic acid, which is a nutrient for pregnant women, sulfuric acid.

“If it’s done twice, it shouldn’t be in the wrong category, sis. It doesn’t seem like a fuss, but it’s become a source of fun and laughter, including with my 12 year old son, even though in the end they both made a fuss haha,” commented @elisa_jkt.

Apart from that, there are also those who highlight Gibran’s background, who is a father of two children. The public assumes that a father who has experienced his wife being pregnant should already understand about folic acid.

“In fact, the mistake of saying sulfuric acid is nothing to be concerned about, but that was said by the vice presidential candidate, a father of two children, not single. In fact, at least he also has to know what pregnant mothers need so that the child does not grow stunted, so the mother’s nutrition must be fulfilled well and correctly,” wrote another netizen.

Gibran Mispronounced

Gibran Rakabuming was caught mistakenly differentiating between folic acid and sulfuric acid when discussing one of the Healthy Indonesia Card (KIS) campaign programs specifically for mothers and children.

Gibran Rakabuming deliberately created this card to be able to monitor a child’s growth and development even when he was still in the womb. However, when he was a speaker at a discussion event, Gibran apparently mistakenly called folic acid nutrition the chemical sulfuric acid. The video also went viral on social media.

“Then when you are pregnant you have to check, for example, sulfuric acid, is your iodine sufficient or not, when your child is born until 2 years old, is your breast milk sufficient or not, is your weight and height okay or not,” said Gibran.

Knowing that his mistake had become a public topic of conversation, Gibran apologized and corrected it.

“What did I mention yesterday?” said Gibran responding to journalists’ questions in the GBK area, Jakarta, Monday (4/12/2023).

“Sulfuric acid,” answered the journalist.

Hearing this answer, Gibran immediately apologized.

“Sorry, please correct it,” he said.

After that, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s eldest son was only able to answer.

“Folic acid,” answered Gibran.

Finally, Gibran realized that what he said was wrong.

“Yesterday, what did I call it? Sulfuric acid? Sorry, sorry, yes, sorry, please correct it,” explained Gibran.