Can you imagine being able to take a complete gaming experience with you, in high definition, anywhere? The Nintendo Switch OLED does precisely that. This revolutionary device combines the convenience of a portable system with the power of a home console, giving you the freedom to play how you prefer.

thanks to AliExpress

New version of Nintendo's flagship console, now with a 7″ OLED screen, 64 GB of storage and in a new white color.

Features that make the difference

The Nintendo Switch OLED isn't just another console – it's an enhanced gaming experience. This model, which comes in an elegant design with white Joy-Con controllersblack body and white base, offers a series of features that make it stand out.

Its greatest attraction is its nature hybrid. with his Television Mode You can connect the console to your TV through the base, which now includes a LAN port. On the other hand, the Dessert Mode Use the wide adjustable kickstand for multiplayer play with the included Joy-Con. And what to say about Portable Mode to enjoy everywhere your 7 inch OLED screen?

More than a console

The Nintendo Switch OLED goes beyond just being a console. His adjustable wide support Allows you to enjoy a more comfortable desktop experience, the wide adjustable stand allows you to play from different angles. This base has a wired LAN port which improves your online game with a more stable connection.

With a 64 GB internal storage and expandable Using a microSD card, you will never run out of space for your favorite games. It also has integrated speakers with optimized audio– Enjoy crystal clear sound in all game modes.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an essential acquisition for any video game lover.

