We have located a mini projector on AliExpress that is very good because it is quite small, has an Android operating system and costs less than 60 euros. It's given away. It is a good resource that can be left on the nightstand or on top of the headboard of the bed and offer us the possibility of playing a movie without having to buy an expensive and cumbersome television in the room.

And there are many couples who argue about this. One party may want a TV in the room and the other does not because they prefer that the bedroom be only for sleeping or reading and that a screen generates visual noise.

With this portable projector there will no longer be any discussion because the screen either disappears or becomes huge as you want. And for very little money.

Magcubic HY300

The latest Magcubic HY300 projector has the Android TV 11 operating system and can act as a Chromecast, only instead of connecting to your television via HDMI, it will project the image on the wall of your living room or bedroom.

It has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, so you will not have a connectivity problem and you can play the sound on your wireless headphones if you are going to watch movies or NBA games at night and do not want to disturb others.

Although like any projector it needs to be perpendicular to the wall, this model has automatic keystone correction technology so that the image looks good even if the projector is not perfectly centered and perpendicular to the wall. Automatic keystone correction can automatically correct the image up and down. If you want to adjust the side projection, you can use the remote control and adjust it manually.

The native resolution of the projector is 720p, which is more than enough for you to see the image clearly up to about 80″ on the wall and a contrast of 3000:1. Of course, its brightness is nothing to write home about as it is 200 ANSI, which will be sufficient only if you are completely or almost in the dark.

But of course, the projector is very, very cheap. We encourage you to buy it if you have never had one because it is very comfortable, cheap and convenient. Take advantage of the offer and get this popular Magcubic HY300 for less than 60 euros.

