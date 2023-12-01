AliExpress has changed a lot in recent years and its maturity does not slow down. Much of the responsibility for this lies in the measures adopted by the store itself so that its business achieves the respect of users. Now they add another good decision.

Commitment to consumers

In 2018, the machinery was launched to start protecting customers of online stores in a more in-depth way. To this end, at that time the European Commission launched the Product Safety Commitment and four initial entities signed it. One of them was AliExpress. Over time, this year 2023, a review was carried out in which more online platforms took part and where the marketplace of Chinese origin also had a presence.

Now we jump to the end of November 2023, at which time, taking advantage of the implementation of the Consumer Protection Commitment, AliExpress will also has positioned itself strongly. It must be taken into account that this commitment is optional, so online stores or platforms are not required to sign it. However, the Alibaba store did not want to miss the opportunity to comply with what the European Union suggests to different digital businesses.

More security for buyers

The new guideline that has been published is called Commitments regarding the rights of digital consumers and complements the previous commitment in which AliExpress, as we mentioned, was already present. The new measures will come into force in the month of July of next year 2024 and they reflect four important points in which AliExpress has shown its acceptance. In short, the objective is to take better care of the consumer, ensure maximum quality and safety in the products sold in the marketplace and thus guarantee that buyers are protected in all aspects.

More and more purchases are made online and the European Union does not want to be left behind in terms of the measures that must be implemented to guarantee that there is no type of incident. AliExpress, due to the role it has in the market as one of the main online stores in Europe and worldwide, did not want to wait to confirm that you agree with all aspects of this new commitment. What does this mean for AliExpress customers?

End of fake reviews and other changes

Four points have been signed in this commitment and the second of them, the one that first caught our eyes, is that AliExpress is responsible for doing its part so that end fake reviews. It cannot be said that both this online store and Amazon and its other rivals do not have a long way to go. The controversy over reviews has grown a lot in recent years because everyone knows that there are many sellers who convince their customers to give positive reviews in exchange for gifts, discounts or money back.

But according to this commitment, AliExpress will fight to end bribes, so that it is not possible to edit reviews, and so that fake reviews are not accepted either. In this sense, we are very optimistic and it could be something that changes drastically the way to buy in the marketplace, given that today many of the reviews are becoming less and less useful as it is impossible to trust them.

Another point is the commitment to provide users with an online system that is simple and that allows buyers to exercise their right of withdrawal. The most important thing is that the document places special emphasis on the fact that this system will have a communication “with human interaction”so the days of using automated chatbots for customer contact will be over.

Next, AliExpress also commits to carrying out influencer marketing in a transparent manner and with compliant business contracts. This will help avoid certain marketing initiatives that are becoming more and more popular and in which twists are sought that can generate a greater impact even if it means manipulating users. Finally, the store is also committed to training and educating sellers who ship products to the European Union so that they are aware of the different regulations they must comply with and the behavior expected of their activity.

With these changes, the Alibaba store take a firm step forward as, possibly, other of its main competitors will also do. This is a small victory for the consumer that will help make continuing to shop online a little safer.