With more than 2,000 units sold, the Beelink Mini PC SER5 is one of the strongest candidates to capture your interest If what you are looking for is a versatile model As you surely already know, it is not common to find equipment of this type at a good price that offers adequate power and good components. But this model more than meets the requirements and, in addition, has an excellent discount on AliExpress.

Quality benefits

Its manufacturer promotes it as a Mini PC model designed for gaming, which is why they have incorporated technical features that can go beyond the standards. Part of a 16 GB RAM memory that, however, can be expanded up to 64 GB. For its part, the processor is a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 5560U model that operates at a maximum frequency of 4 GHz. These elements will guarantee that you will not encounter problems while using all types of free games, applications, streaming or anything else you can think of.

As for storage space, it is represented by a 500 GB NVME SSD, while its graphics card is a six-core AMD Radeon Graphics model at 1600 MHz. With these components you can enjoy 4K image and connect up to three monitorswhich can be a very good option depending on what type of gaming experience you are looking for.

Of course, Beelink has incorporated all the connections that are necessary in a computer with these characteristics and that you will surely use often. You have HDMI, four USB ports, headphone connection, as well as support for using Ethernet, WiFi or Bluetooth. In this aspect it knows well what the usual requirements are and provides, in a small size of only 126 x 113 x 40 mma good assortment of features.

A high level of resistance

In view of the problems that some Mini PCs usually suffer from, especially temperature, Beelink has concentrated on solving them by incorporating a good ventilation system. This is responsible for allowing air to circulate and heat to dissipate to the outside. At the same time, it is good news to know that It is a silent system, so you won’t have to listen to the turbine noise that some computers of this type produce. This will prevent the computer from crashing if you put a lot of stress on it or if the processor has to do extra work. On the other hand, it has been manufactured with quality materials that guarantee that you can rely on it for a long period of time.

We are recommending the lowest power model among the Beelink Mini PC SER5 range, but the truth is that there are several versions that you can choose from. They are all accessible from the AliExpress links that we are sharing with you and the best of all is that discount is applicable to each one of them. Therefore, click on the different icons and you can enjoy a better processor, more memory and other types of additional features. However, the smaller model, the 5560U, is already a good Mini PC with which you can play and, as we told you, do everything you want. The price it has on AliExpress is only 270.06 euros, paying this figure instead of the 337.57 that it originally costs without the discount. Remember, when you make the purchase, choose the EU plug type, since it is the one corresponding to Europe.

If you think that not even the best of the Beelink Mini PC SER5 models is enough for you, the recommendation we make is that you go directly to one of the crown jewels that has the brand. We are talking about the Beelink GTR7 Pro, a real beast with Ryzen 9 that will come at a much higher price, but that will ensure you that top-notch performance that you may be looking for. As an extra, take a look at a good wireless controller, since you will need it to play properly.