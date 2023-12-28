Once again, Xiaomi has put its top mobile phone on sale again at the end of the year, and once again it has fallen into the usual dynamics of sales that users of this brand like so much, which not only offers outstanding quality-price but also usually arrives early with offers on their devices.

Its flagship right now is the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which is on par with the best high-end of the moment, but it is surprisingly cheap, yes, not in all stores. Amazon, for example, sells it for 767 euros, but AliExpress has distanced itself and ships from Spain.

This store costs only 609 euros, and as we mentioned, coming from AliExpress Plaza it is national shipping, with delivery in 3-5 business days and a guarantee in our country, so it's all advantages.

The highest-end model of the new Xiaomi 13T Pro line, with up to 1 TB of storage and a top-of-the-range Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

Before making the purchase you must redeem the 227 euro discount coupon offered by the seller. When you have done so, that discount will be applied directly to the cart.

The price difference with respect to other stores is as brutal as the specifications of a mobile phone designed to reign in Android are brutal, such as a Leica camera, 512GB of storage and ultra-fast charging.

In the analysis of the Xiaomi 13T Pro we were able to verify that It has everything you need to stand up to the OnePlus 12 or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but perhaps also the iPhonealthough obviously we are talking about a very different type of user than Xiaomi's Android.

Here you can see the final price with the coupon already applied.

Loads in 19 minutes and very high-level photos

With 120W charging power, if you have a charger compatible with it you will be able to boast of charging 100% of the battery in little more than it takes to take a shower, in just 19 minutes according to the manufacturer.

It is a truly impressive figure that is also added to a good autonomy, of a day or a day and a half under normal circumstances, and of course The Xiaomi 13T Pro does not lack power, since it is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor and 12GB of RAM.

Its performance is excellent at all times, moving any Android application at lightning speed, including games, as can be expected at this point from a premium mobile whose original price was, let's not forget, more than 900 euros.

However, if there is one thing that makes a difference, it is in the photographic section, since the results are of a very high level in any circumstance: day, night, with static or moving objects and in all the modes available.

Whether you are a good or bad photographer, the 13T Pro takes excellent photos, and that is more than enough reason to bet on it instead of other phones of a similar price.

