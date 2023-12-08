There are users who need a complete smartwatch, with GPS and advanced functions, but there are also others who are simply looking for something simple, cheap and that measures basic things such as steps, calories burned and shows calls and notifications.

If you are one of the seconds, There is a surprisingly cheap smartwatch on AliExpress Choice with shipping from Spain that for 16 euros it has all this and more. Is he Zeblade GTS 3which looks quite similar to the Amazfit GTS 3, which in turn looks similar to the Apple Watch, at least in the aesthetic aspect.

Elegant and simple, the price hides some functions that are absolutely unprecedented in such a cheap model, and Zeblade is a brand that always surprises, specialized in the low-cost segment on AliExpress, with models that always compete for less than 100 euros against others much more expensive.

With an AMOLED screen and heart rate monitor, this smartwatch has an incredibly low price for everything it offers.

For example, it has a color AMOLED and touch screen, which should look good even in broad daylight, but it doesn’t end there since it also has a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen meter and a battery life that, according to the brand, exceeds a week under normal conditions.

It also has a very, very useful feature, and that is Bluetooth calls, which you can answer directly on the watch’s speaker. If you are taking a shower or are in the kitchen with your hands busy, it is a real lifesaver.

One of the few drawbacks that can be found is that it does not have GPS, although if it did it would be amazing, since the simple inclusion of this chip always or almost always raises the price of a smartwatch to more than 50 euros, and that in the most basic models of all.

It is therefore not a running watch, although it can measure distance and pace by connecting to the mobile’s GPS, as well as many other indoor and outdoor sports activities.

It should be noted that despite being from AliExpress, it has the Choice label, and that implies several decisive advantages. The first of them is that you will have your purchase at home in a maximum of five working days, and if not, you will be given a gift voucher for each day of delay.

It comes directly from a warehouse in Spain and that also facilitates returns, in case it is necessary to make one, which we hope not.

