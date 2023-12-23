Xiaomi phones usually sweep sales, especially the Redmi Note in their entry ranges, usually for less than 200 euros and with some variants that depend on power, screen or connectivity. There is a choice, but Right now the Redmi Note 12S is the top one in terms of price.

On Amazon, for example, it costs 180 euros, which is very good, but AliExpress Plaza has reduced it in Spain to only 174 euros, and with the possibility of using a discount code to get it even cheaper, such as ES15 to reduce it in 15 euros extra, if there are still uses available for the coupon.

It is a price that exceeds practically all similar devices, since for example it has a processor Mediatek Helio G96, fast charging at 33W and 5,000 mAh batteryamong other things that make it very worthwhile.

Another member of the Redmi Note 12 family, to try to cater to a type of user who is not very demanding and who wants a terminal for everyday use, but without spending a lot of money.

If you prefer something more complete, there is the Redmi Note 12 Pro as well, both with 4G and 5G, although there are users who simply want good performance at the lowest possible price and here this is practically guaranteed.

Amazon offers free shipping and so does AliExpress, which also sells it from Plaza. This means that the product is already in Spain and does not have to go through customs, with fast delivery in only 3-5 working days maximum, so for example it would arrive before Three Wise Men.

AMOLED panel and few drawbacks to put on it

In addition to having a good processor, fast charging and two days of battery life, we are talking about a mobile phone that has a Full HD+ screen with an AMOLED panel, which has NFC and a microSD slot.

It comes with 128GB of storage, although as we mentioned, if you use a memory card you can expand this capacity and open more space for photos, videos, applications or whatever you want.

There are very few drawbacks that can be made, since we must add a 108 Mpx camera and Android 12 as a factory pre-installed operating system with the option to update it.

Perhaps it can be blamed for the fact that it “only” has 4G and does not make the leap to 5G, which more and more operators have in Spain and which continues to spread throughout the territory. It also doesn't have WiFi 6, and that is perhaps a bigger problem, although WiFi AC provides more than enough connection speed for everything.

