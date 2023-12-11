The movie Alien is a masterpiece of horror and science fiction, but its ending could have been totally different. Here we explain everything to you.

Attention in this article there are SPOILERS. Alien, the eighth passenger by Ridley Scott was released in 1979 and shocked the science fiction and horror genre. In addition, he gave us an action heroine who is still very loved by moviegoers today, such as Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley.

But… What if Ripley hadn’t survived? What if she had won the Alien or both died? Things would have been very different. First let’s remember the real ending of the movie: After the creature annihilates the crew of the Nostromo ship one by one, the self-destruct sequence is activated. Luckily, Ripley manages to escape in the shuttle with the cat and prepares to enter hypersleep. But the monster manages to reach the place, to which Ripley reacts by putting on her space suit and opening the hatch. The Alien is ejected from the shuttle by getting caught in a cable, although activating the engines propels the Xenomorph into space, killing it. Ripley ends up in hypersleep and traveling towards Earth.

Alternative ending.

Ridley Scott shared in an interview with EW how the original ending of Alien would have led Ripley to a brutal fate. Instead of emerging victorious in her final battle with the Xenomorph, the heroine was destined to face a harrowing defeat. The alien would have impaled her space helmet and ripped off her head in an act of extreme violence. Which means the monster would have headed for Earth.

However, this bleak vision of the film’s closing did not make it to the big screen. Executives threatened to fire Ridley Scott if he chose to stick with this heartbreaking ending, which would have sealed the fate of the entire franchise.

This brutal ending to Alien would have completely changed the trajectory of the saga, putting an abrupt end to the story and leaving fans with a terrifying and visceral experience, but also closing the door on one of the most iconic franchises in cinema.

