Spain has 591 roundabouts per million inhabitants. At least, that was the account in 2020, when Erdavis.com carried out a study in which it put into perspective which countries most opt ​​for this solution for their cities.

Of the ten countries studied, this figure left us second on the list. We surpass, by more than a hundred roundabouts per million inhabitantsto the sum of the United Kingdom and Ireland and above Portugal.

The joke of Homer Simpson circling the rotunda next to Buckingham Palace could be better represented if it were the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris. The United States, with 73 roundabouts per million inhabitants, sees this type of solution as a rarity. France, with 967 roundabouts per million inhabitants, is the absolute queen of the “roundabout” scene, if there ever was such a word.

But none of this is worth it to Alicante. In fact, its City Council has wanted to escape from this solution. And he has done it in a place where it is rare to find roundabouts but even rarer is to find solutions designed by and for pedestrians.

Alicante already boasts of its “no roundabout”. He does it, of course, opting for tactical urbanism.

The “invention” of the “non-roundabout”

Everything, with many quotes. This is what the Alicante City Council boasts of. The council issued this press release just a few days ago: Alicante completes the first non-roundabout in Spain in Atalayas, a business city.

The information refers to an intervention at a crossing within a industrial Estate. Industrial estates are spaces that, traditionally, are aggressive for pedestrians. Places with narrow sidewalks, long distances, few services that encourage walking and large avenues.

Alicante wanted to transform one of the intersections of one of its industrial estates by applying tactical urbanism. These interventions have the advantage that they are cheap, as they usually use large concrete pots and paint for the floor, removable if the idea fails and, above all, they think about gaining space for the car to return it to the pedestrian.

With the intervention carried out at the intersection between Chelín and Drachma streets of the aforementioned industrial estate, a crossing has been converted into a space to facilitate pedestrian walking. Now, cars are forced to turn using a single lane and in the center a gardened areawhich serves as a diagonal pedestrian crossing and, at the same time, a resting place.

In the council they ensure that “the mobility of people takes precedence over the vehicle and that it improves the landscape image and the sustainability of the industrial area by introducing a garden space of about 700 square meters.” The reform has had a cost of 234,951 euros and 15 companies have participated.





Before and after the intervention in Alicante

Although the Alicante City Council speaks of the first “no roundabout”, the truth is that this type of interventions They have already been seen in Spain. As can be seen in the image above, previously there was no roundabout and there was an intersection, so the work has chosen to give space to pedestrians, rejecting the installation of a roundabout which, however, would not improve the space in any way. original.

It is, therefore, a marketing exercise to call the new environment “non-roundabout” and talk about it being the first in Spain. Similar interventions have already been carried out in Logroño, such as the one in the Peaceful Area of ​​the Madre de Dios neighborhood, where traffic has been reorganized to convert an intersection into a neighborhood square. It is, of course, another case of “no roundabout.” In Barcelona, ​​the Superillas, although with much more far-reaching interventions, have opted to convert what were previously asphalt intersections into large squares for residents.

Nor is it exclusive to Spain. tactical urbanism. The Aperte de Milan Square It is a good example of how to reorganize traffic to return it to the neighbors. And the Dutch concept of Woonerf, as residential spaces are called, served to calm traffic and completely change the appearance of cities like Amsterdam.

Yes, we must recognize the Alicante City Council that the intervention in such a cochista space as an industrial estate is interesting. In this way, workers are encouraged to have a space to relax or walk to reach services such as cafes or restaurants in places that are especially aggressive for pedestrians. In fact, you only have to see in the photograph provided by the city council the number of cars parked on the sidewalk, taking away space for pedestrians.

In fact, the focus has been on industrial estates for some time. In the guide provided by the Government to design the Low Emission Zones, which should have come into force in 2023 for all cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, it was already specified what types of interventions could be carried out to reduce pollution. in these spaces.

In Xataka | What are the “dragon teeth” promoted by the DGT and what do we know about whether they really work

Photos | Alicante City Council and Google Maps