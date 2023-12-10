The Chinese online commerce sector is facing changes that until not so long ago seemed unthinkable. In a surprising twist of script, the powerful Alibaba, an e-commerce giant that many considered China’s great candidate to become a trillion-dollar multinational, is seeing PDD Holdings, another younger Chinese firm, come dangerously close to it. . So much so in fact that, although only occasionally, it has already managed to surpass it in market valuation.

Circumstantial surprises aside, PDD competition is intense enough for The Wall Street Journal to talk about changes in the balance of Chinese e-commerce and Jack Ma himself, away from the spotlight for several years, has taken a step forward to congratulate his rivals and harangue his company’s workers: at Alibaba, he assures, it is time to “correct course.”

The encouragement of PDD Holdings. TWSJ’s Dave Sebastian warns of “shifts” in the “balance of power” in the giant Chinese e-commerce sector. And the data indicates that he is not completely off track. Just a few days ago PDD Holdings reached a market value of $196,000, according to data collected by the New York newspaper, a notable figure for a company that has not reached the new years of life, but that stands out even more when put into context. and compares with the rest of the sector. The reason? PDD Holdings’ figure surpassed Alibaba, a heavyweight in e-commerce, something inconceivable not so long ago.

The surprise was echoed by other economic media, such as the Financial Times, Bloomberg and The Business Times, which recorded how, after a 4% increase in its US operations, PDD managed to reach a market value of 196 billion dollars, above the 190,000 million marked by Alibaba at the closing in New York. Of course, this is not a fixed “snapshot” and values ​​are subject to fluctuations, but it gives an accurate idea of ​​the “balance shifts” that Dave Sebastian warns of and the pressure Alibaba feels to retain the king’s crown of China’s online commerce in valuation.









But… Who is PDD? Its name may not be as popular as Alibaba’s, nor may its founder and former CEO, Colin Huang, reach the popularity levels of Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba; but PDD Holdings has been stepping strongly in the e-commerce sector for years now. The company was founded in 2015 and has become a powerful group, with a market capitalization that, according to the data collected on its website, is today close to 185,000 million.

PDD Holdings is behind Pinduoduo, which started as an agricultural platform and expanded to reach 900 million users, according to its calculations. He is also the creator of Temu, an e-commerce service with which he wants to beat Amazon and which we have available in Spain since April.

Although it is only eight years old, over the last few months the company has shown several signs of its ambition and desire to expand internationally. In May CNBC reported that PDD Holdings had moved its “main executive offices” from Shanghai to Dublin and Temu’s arrival in the US market was done in a big way, with a Super Bowl announcement included. Its app managed to become the most downloaded in the entire US, ahead of Amazon or Walmart, and according to data managed by Sensor Tower in the summer, its European expansion allowed it to sneak into the world’s “Top 10” of applications.









A look at your balance sheet. You don’t have to go back months to get an idea of ​​how things are going for PDD Holdings. Its aggressive commercial strategy has allowed the company to see its revenue grow by 94% year-on-year to reach 68.84 billion yuan (about $9.6 billion) in the July-September quarter. Its shares have skyrocketed in recent months from $62 to $143 and analysts consulted by Reuters also trust that Temu will generate more than $16 billion in revenue this year.

All driven by its low-cost pricing policy, which allows you to get, for example, headphones for just four dollars, swimsuits for six, smart watches for 17 or hooded sweatshirts for 15. Its successful landing slogan in the US was in fact “Buy as a billionaire.” Its ultra-low rate strategy is completed with a wide catalog of products, ranging from clothing to electronics or furniture, and a no less aggressive marketing campaign.

Alibaba data. That PDD has become so close to Alibaba is due to its expansion policy, but also, to a large extent, to the weaknesses of the giant founded by Jack Ma, whose actions drew an opposite pattern to those of Temu’s parent company: from its peak of 2020 are down 76%. Over the last few years it has had to deal with increasing competition, both in the field of commerce and on other fronts. Its cloud services division, which achieved notable growth, is now dealing with rivals of the caliber of Huawei.

Ma’s call. Perhaps the most obvious sign of the changes in the sector and the increasingly tough competition facing Alibaba is that its co-founder, Jack Ma, has stepped forward to encourage the company to “correct course.” Ma stepped down as CEO in 2019 and has maintained a low profile since his critical comments in 2020 sparked the ire of Chinese regulators, but he has decided to speak out in an internal memo collected by Nikkei Asia.

“I think everyone at Alibaba is watching and listening today,” says Jack Ma. “I am even more confident that Alibaba will transform and change. All great companies are born in winter. The era of e-commerce with AI has just begun, which represents both opportunities and challenges for everyone.

