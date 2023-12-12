The Basque coach showed confidence, while former Viola Odriozola admitted: “In the past the Nerazzurri wanted me”

There will be 2,400 fans in the stands of San Siro tomorrow evening cheering for Real Sociedad, including the mayor of San Sebastian, Eneko Goia Laso. The Spaniards, who have already secured their qualification for the round of 16, now want first place in the group, an objective they can also achieve by drawing at Inter (thanks to the best goal difference in the group). They believe in the feat and, despite the absences of Ander Barrenetxea, Brais Mendez and Ali-Cho (Zubeldia is also in doubt; Oyarzabal recovered), coach Imanol Alguacil did not hide this in the press conference preceding the training session held at San Siro : “If we make calculations – he immediately underlined -, we will lose. This is why I say that, if we want to be competitive, we will have to go on the pitch to win. As we have always done up to now. This attitude has allowed us to be here to fight for first place in the group with a club that played in the last Champions League final. My great Real Sociedad will do everything to win, not to draw. For our people there is nothing greater than the love for this shirt and this feeling is Let’s try too. This is why we give everything we have, to repay our wonderful fans.”

Inter are the favorites on paper and have great pressure, but Alguacil did not belittle his team: “We also have pressure because we want to win like them. We haven’t played the Champions League for 10 years, but we are here fighting with a giant like Inter. “Inter thanks to us. We want the three points, but then a draw will be fine, but the objective is to try to impose ourselves. Inter are one of the favorites to win the Champions League and if we just look at their squad… we may as well not take the field. Also because they also have a ‘top’ coach. In the first leg against them we were competitive and we were the only ones who made them suffer this season. We’ll see if we can repeat ourselves. The precedent of 1979 when the Was Real Sociedad eliminated by Inter? I was 8 years old and I don’t remember that double confrontation (laughs, ed.). A long time has passed and now we only think about doing well and winning the match. Inter has grown compared to Even then it was a great Inter, but they found themselves facing a great Real Sociedad. And last year’s Inter was also a great team… Matches are won thanks to details and we were closer to success in the first leg, but they were good at realizing an opportunity at the end to bring home a point . I don’t expect a match like the one in San Sebastian because there will be many absences. Afraid of playing at San Siro? No fear, even if the stadium will be full and their fans will be hot. We will have to have respect for Inter, but also go onto the pitch with desire and ambition.”

The former Fiorentina winger has already played at San Siro and knows what atmosphere awaits Real Sociedad: “If I didn’t say that we are here to win – explained Odriozola -, the coach here next to me wouldn’t be happy. We have the desire and to It’s a special match for us: we’re qualified, but it’s not a friendly match and we’re not here to take a few shots at San Siro. We can achieve a great goal and we want to continue dreaming. We’ll take to the pitch and use all our strength. Since Inzaghi arrived, Inter has always played with the 3-5-2 and I challenged it when I was here in Italy: we will be facing the strongest team in Italy. And in Serie A the level has risen. Inter are reached the final of the last Champions League and it will be mandatory to give our best.” Then on the important path that Real Sociedad has made in Group D of the Champions League: “Have we gone beyond all predictions? I had no expectations on the eve of the start of the Champions League. I just wanted the team to be competitive and fight for an important objective. We knew that we have a Champions League squad and we demonstrated this by qualifying for the round of 16 with two rounds to spare. Now, I repeat, we want to continue dreaming: thanks to Alguacil’s guidance we can go far. People are getting used to these important results, like the victory on the Villarreal pitch, performances that are the result of what we do during the week. For me, who am a fan of this team and grew up here, returning to Real Sociedad to play the Champions League was a dream. I already had it played with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but this shirt has a particular “weight” for me. I have found a group of friends and I feel good here. Did Inter look for me? Yes and it was an honor to be paired with a club like that, but now I’m happy at Real Sociedad.”

