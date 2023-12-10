The frequent disputes and controversies that have marked the last few months in the life of Alfredo Adame have raised concerns both in his close circle and among social media users, who have suggested that he seek psychological help.

Although he denied having anger problems and rejected the idea of ​​undergoing therapy earlier this year, The renowned actor recently confessed that he did consult a professional, a friend of his family, who diagnosed him with a mental illness..

In an interview with Matilde Obregón, published on YouTube, Adame shared that he suffers from an obsessive-compulsive disorder, which leads him to experience anguish in the face of problems and mentally repeat situations as if they were a movie.

“My psychiatrist is one of the most prestigious. After six weeks of going to her she told me ‘your problem is that you are a victim of your own success. The whole thing is that people criticize you. You have nothing (she told me ). The only thing I have is OCD, an obsessive-compulsive disorder.“explained the famous man.

The renowned actor shared how this disorder affected his well-being, especially during a period in which he faced fiscal problems with the Treasurywhich triggered episodes of anxiety.

According to Adame, his psychiatrist prescribed clonazepam drops for several months, and he experienced notable improvement. This intervention helped alleviate her symptoms and control the constant worry he experienced.

After being diagnosed, The actor received treatment for three months and, feeling better, decided to stop attending consultations with his specialist.. However, some members of his entourage began to spread the idea that he had stopped taking the medication and that, as a result, he was losing his mind.

In March of this year, his son, Sebastián Adame Banquells, revealed that his father had been prescribed drops by the psychiatrist years ago, but that he did not properly follow the indicated treatment. This mismanagement may have contributed to more serious health problems for the actor. According to his version, “they diagnosed him with something, he went to the psychiatrist many years ago. They sent him some drops that he had to take and he, in his foolishness, stopped taking them, then he increased the dose, then he cut them off and continued. Apparently, that was what caused everything he has to enlarge,” he explained to De Primera Mano at that time.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder is a mental condition characterized by recurring thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors (compulsions). that interfere with daily life, according to information provided by “MedicinePlus.” Although the exact cause is unknown, factors such as genetics, brain biology, and environment may play a role in this condition.

