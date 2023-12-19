Mexican actors Alfonso Herrera and Emilio Treviño lend their voices to “Garza” and “Mahito” respectively, in the Spanish dubbing for Latin America of “El Niño Y La Garza”, the most recent film by director Hayao Miyazaki, Oscar winner for “Spirited Away.”

Alfonso Herrera has already demonstrated his talent in dubbing in several projects such as the most recent Illumination film; “Ducks!”, and the “Batman” podcast, while Emilio Treviño has provided his voice in films such as “Spider-Man: Across the spider-verse,” “Shazam,” and most recently the voice of “Wonka”, so both join great talents dubbing in Mexico such as Elizabeth Infante, Marisol Romero, Gerardo García, Valca Ponsanelli, Alejandro Villeli, among many others, under the direction of Leyla Rangel.

“El Niño Y La Garza” has been an international success, grossing more than 120 million dollars worldwide, becoming the number one film one in the United States at its premiere, the first film of anime to reach this position and the first Hayao Miyazaki film to reach the Top 1 upon its release.

In Mexico the new Studio Ghibli film arrives in Mexico in a preview on December 25 and throughout the country on December 28 thanks to Que Cine and CineCANÍBAL, an exclusive from Cinépolis.

