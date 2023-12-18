You read it a few months ago on our news page: more than half of all new cars sold until then in 2023 were SUVs. They clearly know this at Alfa Romeo because while the Italians had not sold a single SUV until seven years ago, both the Stelvio and the Tonale are now on a higher footing and will soon be joined by the Milano – an electric crossover… But no emergency, because Alfa Romeo will always continue to build sedans or sedans.

Electric sedan, coupe and convertible

CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato promised this in an interview with the British Autocar, and he had his reasons for this. The good man is not blind to the fact that sedans are not doing very well these days, but according to him that body shape will undoubtedly return. The CEO says this not only because the 'berlina' has always been so important in Alfa Romeo's history, but also because their silhouette is usually a lot more aerodynamic than that of an SUV. “If you say electric, you say aerodynamic and if you say aerodynamic, you say sedan,” says Imparato and since Alfa Romeo has to be a purely electric brand by 2027, it will need the sedan more than ever in that respect.

We might as well call that sedan by its name, because even in electric form it will still be called 'Giulia'. It should take over from the current Giulia in 2025, and we already know that it will be on the new STLA Medium platform with outputs from 350 hp to even 1,000 hp for the Quadrifoglio top version. A year later it is the turn of an electric Stelvio successor and that will again be an SUV. Together with the Tonale and the Milano, Alfa Romeo will still offer many high-powered models, although Imparato also promises to look for electric successors for the nice and low GTV coupe and Spider convertible.