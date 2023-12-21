Until a few years ago we didn't think we'd say this, but here it comes: Alfa Romeo is doing well. The brand is not only on track to break its own sales records, but it is also making a real profit on the cars sold. The Italians mainly owe this to their most recent addition to the range: compact SUV Tonale… And that model also plays an important role in the brand's next good news show.

Patience pays off

In an interview with Automotive News Europe, Alfa Romeo's CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, revealed that the costs the brand currently has to spend on warranty claims have actually been halved. According to the CEO, this is also largely thanks to goldcrest Tonale, because do you remember how we had to wait so long for the launch of that model? This is due to the fact that Imparato immediately postponed the launch by six months after his appointment as CEO because there were still too many errors in the Tonale for his liking. In addition, at least the tangible quality of the Giulia and the Stelvio has also improved since the last facelift, as we have already experienced.

So now it is just a matter of maintaining that improved quality for the models that are coming, because there are quite a few. For example, in April 2024 we can count on the Milano, the first electric Alfa Romeo – or at least if we do not count the hyper-exclusive 33 Stradale, which should also go into production soon. Furthermore, there will also be electric replacements for the Giulia and the Stelvio, while a luxurious electric flagship is expected to arrive in 2027… And you know what: with all that positive Alfa Romeo news doing the rounds, we are gradually starting to really believe that we will one day see all those models on our roads.