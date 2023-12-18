Do you already know what you are going to do in 2027? No, neither do we. Alfa Romeo already has good intentions for that year. By then the line-up should consist of an electric Giulia, a Stelvio replacement, an SUV the size of the Porsche Cayenne, the Tonale and the Milano. So of the five cars, only one is not an SUV or crossover. Yet Alfa boss Imparato says that the brand does not want to become an SUV brand.

'I strongly believe that when you talk about electrification, you talk about aero and when you talk about aero, you talk about “Berlina” or sedan. This kind of silhouette is going to come back. I don't want to become an SUV brand, even if the world switches to SUVs,” Imparato told Autocar. Oh well, if you ask Ferrari, they still don't build an SUV.

He acknowledges that the sedan market is running less smoothly than before, but according to the boss, Alfa Romeo must always offer a sedan. “Having a sporty sedan is in Alfa Romeo's DNA,” the boss adds. He also wants to bridge the gap between the sedan and station wagon segments with the new Giulia: “With a new Giulia we might be able to have the best of both worlds.”

Well-known names that could return to Alfa Romeo

And there is hope. Imparato says the Giulia is not alone without a high entry. Old names may return. “What is the answer to the GTV and what can be the answer to the Duetto?” says the Alfa boss. The brand is now discussing these issues. Until decisions have been made, Imparato does not want to elaborate on the return of these models.

Specifications of the future electric Giulia

The new Giulia will be launched in 2025 and will be on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform. This gives it the same basis as the Peugeot E-3008. According to Autocar, the standard version gets 350 hp, the Veloce 800 hp and the strongest Quadrifoglio version approximately 1,000 hp. In addition, the Giulia will probably have the same engine layout as the GranTurismo Folgore: one engine at the front, two at the back.